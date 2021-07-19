The 2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition commemorates the end of the assembly of the German brand's sedan in the United States. To say goodbye, the company adds some classy touches to this special model. It is building just 1,973 of them, which is a reference to the year of the vehicle's original launch in Germany.

The brand is building 411 examples in Aurora Red Metallic with a Titan Black interior. This number is the Passat's original vehicle production code.

Gallery: 2022 Volkwagen Passat Limited Edition

21 Photos

There are 423 in Racing Green Metallic models with a Mauro Brown cabin. VW builds the American Passat in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and this figure is the area code there.

The company is making 524 in a Pure White body and Mauro Brown on this inside. This refers to the Chattanooga factory opening on May 24, 2011.

Finally, there are 615 examples in Platinum Grey Metallic with a Titan Black interior. The number represents six generations of imported Passats in America, one made in the US, and five decades of US sales.

In addition to these color combos, all Passat Limited Editions get 18-inch wheels with a 15-spoke design, black mirror caps, power-folding side mirrors, and LED headlights. Inside, a "1 of 1973” emblem appears on one side of the seat tags, and "Chattanooga 2011" is on the other side. Special mats are at the bottom of the cupholders that shows an aerial map of Chattanooga and a drawing of the factory from above.

All Limited Editions get the comfort sport seats with perforated Vienna leather, driver seat memory, and a power-adjustable passenger seat. Both rows of seating are heated. Navigation, a Fender stereo, and front and rear parking assist are also standard.

The 2022 Passat Limited Edition will start at $30,295 (plus a $995 destination fee). The 411 units in Aurora Red Metallic will be an additional $395 for a price of $30,690.

VW launched the Passat in Europe in 1973 and introduced it to the US in 1974 under the model name Dasher. The company called the second-gen version the Dasher in the US. The vehicle didn't get the Passat name in this country until 1990. In 2011, VW decided to build a US-market-specific version of the Passat that was larger than its European counterpart.