The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is one of the fastest 911s the company has ever built. With a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine capable of 502 horsepower (374 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (469 newton-meters), the latest GT3 will hit 60 in 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 197 miles per hour.

And now you can get all that go without the show – wings, vents, etc. – with the introduction of the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring. This is the second time Porsche has offered a Touring version of its GT3 model, following the previous 991.2. And just like its predecessor, this one comes with all the power of the GT3, but with a more subdued style.

The biggest visual difference between the traditional 911 GT3 and the Touring model is the rear wing, or lack thereof, opting for an automatically extending rear spoiler instead of the oversized static wing. The front fascia also gets a custom grille, the window surrounds now wear a silver trim, the exhaust comes in a standard silver finish (with satin black as an option), and there's a sleek GT3 Touring badge located on the rear bumper.

The same staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels from the normal GT3 carry over, as do the extensive exterior paint and interior leather options. Only now the Touring model offers standard extended leather upholstery, with black leather on the upper portion of the dash and a handful of alternate color options available for the lower portion of the dash.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

Under the hood is the GT3’s naturally aspirated flat-six engine, only now buyers can opt for a six-speed manual or a PDK gearbox. The previous GT3 Touring only offered a six-speed manual. But there is a stipulation: If you live in California, you'll only be able to buy the PDK due to state noise regulations.

The GT3 Touring goes on sale later this year with a starting price of $161,000 (not including $1,350 in processing fees). The standard GT3, meanwhile, asks $161,100 for the 2022 model year.