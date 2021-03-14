The upcoming Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer lack one critical Jeep feature, a Jeep badge. Even with all of the expansive sheet metal and space on these enormous SUVs Jeep didn’t find a space for the classic Jeep logo. According to an interview with MotorTrend, Jeep CEO Christian Meunier confirmed this is by design.

The Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer see Jeep return to the large luxury SUV segment where they hope to expand the appeal and customer base of the Jeep brand. For such a critical model like the Wagoneer twins you’d expect Jeep to proudly display their logo on their most luxurious creations, however, this was deemed unnecessary.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Debut

93 Photos

Jeep CEO Christian Meunier explained to MotorTrend that the Jeep logo is simply not needed as the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs are so obviously a Jeep due to the styling and iconic Wagoneer name. This type of branding exercise is not new as Ford has skipping the use of its logo with great success on the Mustang and upcoming Bronco. The Mustang and Bronco are iconic Ford products that can stand alone and don’t need a Ford logo to promote the Ford brand.

The Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will occupy a new premium space for the Jeep brand and help to offer more affluent Jeep customers a luxurious experience. The Jeep Wagoneer will start at $59,995 while the Grand Wagoneer bottoms out at $88,995 and can easily top $100,000 with options.

With distinct Jeep styling and an iconic name maybe the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer don’t need a Jeep logo after all. As these new Jeep SUVs emerge as a Jeep luxury sub-brand we are exciting to see how they evolve and grow the Jeep brand even without the iconic Jeep logo.