Chevrolet is progressing towards electrification and autonomy, albeit slowly. The refreshed Bolt doesn't take tremendous strides, but the slightly larger Bolt EUV is the first non-Cadillac vehicle under the GM umbrella to offer drivers the semi-autonomous Super Cruise experience. It's still not the full experience, however.

In January 2020, Cadillac announced its Enhanced Super Cruise system which, among other things, includes a lane-change feature. With Super Cruise running, drivers can merely tap or fully engage the turn signal to perform a hands-free lane change. This is made possible because of the upgraded digital vehicle platform for the CT4 and CT5 sedans, but the Bolt EUV – which is based directly on the Bolt – doesn't use that system. In short, the older electronics aren't able to handle the added load that comes with Enhanced Super Cruise.

That doesn't mean the slightly up-sized Bolt EUV isn't without its perks. As the only non-Cadillac with Super Cruise, drivers are able to drive hands-free on over 200,000 miles of approved highways in the U.S. and Canada. It's not a fully autonomous system, however, as drivers must remain vigilant and ready to resume control at any time. Still, it's more than what buyers get from the standard Bolt, which doesn't offer any version of Super Cruise. The smaller car does have a slightly longer range however – 259 miles versus 250 in the Bolt EUV. Both vehicles use the same powertrain with the same 65-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.

The smaller Bolt isn't without some automatic safety systems. Both vehicles have Chevy Safety Assist as standard, which includes auto emergency braking, lane-keep assist, pedestrian detection, and forward collision alert. The basic Bolt is also considerably cheaper than the outgoing model, with a starting price of $31,995. For that matter, the Bolt EUV is also less expensive than last year's Bolt with a base MSRP of $33,995.

Both Bolts should reach dealerships this summer for the 2022 model year.