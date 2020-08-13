We’ve heard occasional rumors about Subaru’s near future, usually in reference to sporty models like the WRX, STI, and the BRZ. We have another slathering of leaked information today, but this time it covers everything in Subaru’s wheelhouse for the next few years. And if it’s accurate, there’s reason for enthusiasts to rejoice.

The information comes from Autoguide, which claims to have a photo showing Subaru’s product plan through 2024. The blurry image isn’t exactly a smoking gun, and there’s no context for where it comes from aside from it apparently being briefly posted on Instagram. Autoguide caught it, and it does look like a timeline we’d expect to see during an official manufacturer presentation. Still, everything is unconfirmed at this point.

Of particular interest for fans of performance is a new BRZ, which appears on the timeline for the spring of 2021. The current BRZ is on its way out with order banks closed, and we’ve had unofficial reports that a next-gen BRZ / Toyota 86 is in development. This timeline supports that scenario, with previous information suggesting the car will get a modest bump in horsepower. That could be in the 220-horsepower range with a naturally-aspirated engine, or 255 hp with a turbocharger in the mix.

Speaking of turbos, the timeline also pins the next-generation WRX coming next fall, with the STI version coming in late 2022. Early reports say Subaru’s long-enduring rally racer could have 300 hp in WRX format, with 400 hp in the STI. In between these debuts is Subaru’s new electric vehicle, which is being developed jointly with Toyota. There is no official name as-of-yet, but if this timeline is accurate, expect it in spring 2022.

Interestingly, the next-generation Impreza is shown as arriving in 2023, long after the WRX and STI models debut. The Impreza has been a separate model for several years now, but this suggests a further separation between Subaru’s entry-level runabout and the high-performance WRX. Preceding it will be new versions of the Legacy, Outback, and Ascent in the spring and summer of 2022. The next Crosstrek will join the Impreza in 2023, with an off-road-themed Wilderness Crosstrek coming later. For that matter, Subaru will offer Wilderness versions of the Forester and Outback in the spring of 2021.

The report says these generalized dates are when production is expected to begin. In other words, actual vehicle debuts could take place much sooner. With that in mind – and if this timeline is legitimate – it’s possible we could see the new BRZ before the end of this year.