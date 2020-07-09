If the rumors are true, Mercedes will reveal the AMG GT R Black Series sometime this month. The German automaker has yet to confirm when it'll show the new supercar, but leaked photos posted to Instagram suggest its reveal could be imminent. The car in the leaked images matches the test vehicles our spy photographers have captured out testing, and it looks ready for primetime.

The images – there are three – show an AMG GT with aggressive aerodynamics and the massive wing we've seen in spy photos. In the images, the canards are visible on the edges of the front bumper. Along the side, the new side skirts and wider front fenders are there. The rear, though, is where the massive rear wing, radical rear diffuser, and large tailpipes live, which match up with what we've seen in the spy photos.

However, there's a lot the photos don't tell us, though we're not entirely in the dark. Rumors continue to swirl about the powertrain and its performance with the latest suggesting its twin-turbocharged V8 will produces as much as 720 horsepower (536 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. It's claimed to be capable of completing the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 58 seconds. That's much quicker than the GT R that lapped the track in just over seven minutes.

Hopefully, Mercedes won't make us wait too much longer to fill in all the juicy details about the new supercar. If the rumors are correct, then it'll be much more powerful and agile than the regular AMG GT R that produces 577 hp (430 kW), which can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a Mercedes-claimed 3.5 seconds. It'd appear the Black Series version is shaping up to be quite the performance machine.