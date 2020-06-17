Who says you can't go on an adventure without looking good?
After lingering for quite some time in the market, Mazda finally gives the BT-50 pickup truck a full revamp for its third generation. Revealed via a live stream event hosted by Mazda Australia, the Japanese ute joins the pickup truck fray that's starting to heat up across the globe.
As expected, the 2021 Mazda BT-50 carries the marque's proprietary Kodo design language, which makes the all-new truck resemble its crossover sibling, the Mazda CX-9. Combining utility and luxury in a sultry-looking package, the BT-50 is initially available in dual-cab body style for its global reveal.
Probably the biggest revision with the BT-50 is with its underpinnings as it now sits atop an Isuzu platform, specifically the Isuzu D-Max that it's based on. As such, it drops the previous Ford engine for a new four-cylinder 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine with 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 450 Newton-meters (332 pound-feet).
Power is sent to the wheels via a six-speed manual or automatic transmissions, available in both 4x4 and 4x2 flavors. A less powerful and smaller engine is expected to be added to the engine options for lower trims before it goes on sale in Australia next year.
Apart from its underpinnings and engine, the 2021 Mazda BT-50 also shares its 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment and climate controls with the new Isuzu D-Max that was launched in Thailand last year. The whole cabin design, however, is pure Mazda, so expect the same finesse in design execution in this utilitarian pickup truck.
Mazda hasn't announced the pricing for the 2021 BT-50, but it is said that it will be built alongside the D-Max in Thailand. See the press release below for more details about the third-generation Mazda BT-50.
Hiroshima, Japan - Mazda Motor Corporation today hosted the world premiere of our all-new Mazda BT-50 pickup truck.* Fully redesigned for the first time in nine years, the all-new BT-50 is supplied by Isuzu Motor Limited on an OEM basis, and the vehicle will go on sale under the Mazda brand name starting in the Australian market in the latter half of 2020.
Since its debut in 2006, the BT-50 has been sold mainly in regions including Oceania, ASEAN, Central and South America, the Middle East and Africa. Its sporty and powerful design, exceptional driving performance capable of taking on all kinds of driving situations, and functionality have all been highly regarded by drivers who actively drive pickup trucks.
The second fully-redesigned model aims to bring customers pleasure and enjoyment. Based on Isuzu pickup trucks, special care went into the vehicle's design, ease of use and into creating peace of mind for the occupants.
The all-new BT-50 design expresses the unique beauty of Mazda's Kodo—Soul of Motion design theme with power, toughness and utilitarian functionality suited to a pickup truck. Mazda developed the BT-50 with the intention of making travel and the time spent inside the vehicle exceptionally pleasant. The vehicle's driving performance, functionality and safety meet the active needs of the wide range of situations in which customers may use pickup trucks.
Mazda aims to become a brand that can create strong bonds with customers by focusing on the pure essence of cars — the joy of driving — and committing ourselves to preserve our beautiful earth, enrich people's lives and make a bountiful society that lifts everybody's spirits.
|Overall length x overall width x overall height
|5,280mm×1,870mm×1,790mm
|Wheelbase
|3,125mm
|Minimum turning radius
|6.1m
|Seating capacity
|5
|Max payload
|1,065kg
|Towing capacity
|3,500kg
|Tire
|265 60R18
|3.0-liter diesel engine
|Engine displacement
|2,999cc
|Max output
|140kW (190PS)/3,600rpm
|Max torque
|450N·m/1,600 - 2,600rpm