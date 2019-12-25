The Subaru Levorg Prototype is set to gain an STI-badged twin. Dubbed the STI Sport, the sportier variant of Subaru’s compact wagon will surely wear more aggressive exterior kit that befits its STI badging.

Don’t get your hopes up too high, though, as the “Sport” suffix within the prototype vehicle’s name leads us to believe this wagon falls short of previewing a formal Levorg STI. Still, if the current Levorg STI Sport is anything to go by, then the prototype for the model’s forthcoming replacement will certainly offer fetching looks courtesy of meaner-looking fascias and attractive wheels. Alas, it’ll also likely forgo a manual gearbox.

While the Levorg likely has no shot of making its way to the North American market, the wagon does preview the next-generation WRX that’s earmarked for our shores. Although Subaru has traditionally only sold the model in the United States in either the standard WRX or the even more performance-oriented WRX STI guises, there’s nothing stopping the brand from sending a standard WRX to the U.S. with looks cribbed from its more powerful STI sibling. However, only time will tell if Subaru decides to produce a WRX STI Sport for us Yanks.

Regardless, we’re eager to see the Levorg Prototype dressed in more dynamic exterior styling, as the handsome Tokyo Motor Show car from earlier in the year looks a tad too tame for our tastes. Hopefully, the STI Sport turns the Levorg’s styling up a couple of notches.