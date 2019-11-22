Hide press release Show press release

Volkswagen brand brought three new cars to the 2019 Guangzhou Auto Show

[November 22, 2019, Guangzhou] Volkswagen brand brought a series of new products to the 2019 Guangzhou Auto Show. This is the Volkswagen brand after releasing three new models of its new pure electric family in Guangzhou three weeks ago, and unveiled the brand new design, and once again appeared in Guangzhou. FAW-Volkswagen TACQUA, SAIC Volkswagen Viloran and Volkswagen imported Touareg PHEV shine at this year's auto show, further expanding the Volkswagen brand's lineup in China. Dr. Feng Sihan, member of the Volkswagen Passenger Vehicle Brand Management Board and CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles, said: "We will continue to advance our product offensive and strive to become the preferred brand of consumers in all relevant market segments in China. This means that we will end the 2019 with a total of five new models, including the Polo Plus, Sagitar, T-Cross and Toon X. In 2020, there will be another 6 New models arrive at the store, at least 5 of which are new members of our lineup."

The Volkswagen brand exhibited a number of new models at the Guangzhou Auto Show to further meet the diverse needs of consumers. Dr. Feng Sihan said: "The delivery volume of the Volkswagen brand in China will exceed 3 million units for the third consecutive year in 2019. We are still the first choice for Chinese consumers to buy cars. This year, our market share has increased by nearly one percentage point. Since the beginning of this summer, we have been the preferred brand for SUV purchases by Chinese consumers. Therefore, I sincerely thank every user, thank you for your trust."

Viloran: Creating a new luxury business MPV market

Viloran is the first large-scale domestic luxury commercial MPV of the Volkswagen brand in China and is scheduled to be launched in the first half of next year. With a length of more than 5.3 meters, it will become the largest model of the Volkswagen brand. As a large luxury business MPV, Viloran combines business and home. This model features a 2-2-3 cockpit layout with dual-sided automatic sliding doors, executive seats with electric footrests and double headrests, and Royal Hall-level Dynaudio audio to create a multi-dimensional executive-level living room.

TACQUA Adventure: Listed on December 4th

FAW-Volkswagen TACQUA will appear in the store in December. At the same time, the R-Line version of the stylish sports style will become the heavyweight sports car in the TACQUA. TACQUA is the ninth SUV of the Volkswagen brand in China, and the other three SUVs will be unveiled next year. In addition, TACQUA will be the first model in China to use the Volkswagen brand and the new R-Line logo. TACQUA is based on the European version of T-Cross, with a wheelbase length of 88 mm to meet the needs of the Chinese market.

Touareg PHEV: Volkswagen brand new energy flagship

The Touareg combines the top-notch technology, comfort, safety and manufacturing of the Volkswagen brand. By the end of 2020, the Volkswagen brand will launch 10 new energy versions based on the current model in China. The Touareg PHEV will be launched as the new energy flagship model in the first half of next year.

This model is powered by a powerful and fuel-efficient TSI® engine that combines a motor, an 8-speed automatic transmission and a 4MOTION® four-wheel drive system for a sturdy, smooth and efficient powertrain. It has a total power of 270 kW (367 hp), a maximum torque of 700 Nm, and an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds. The Touareg PHEV has a battery capacity of 17.9 kWh, a pure electric range of 58 km (NEDC) and a comprehensive cruising range of over 1000 km (NEDC).