We’ve heard Skoda saying it will debut the new Octavia before the end of the year – November 11 to be exact – and now we’re getting an official preview of the liftback’s fourth generation. As with just about every car design sketch out there, the new Octavia looks seriously attractive due to the exaggerated details like the massive wheels and the absence of door handles.

The sleek mirrors and slim body pillars also make this digital drawing of the 2020 Octavia more appealing than the real thing, which has been spotted multiple times revealing an evolutionary design. You also won’t find those high-tech headlights and taillights on the production model, but the shape of the clusters should be just about the same and we do know matrix LED tech will be available up front. The Octavia is the next model in line to drop the rear corporate badge to make room for the “SKODA” lettering on the tailgate, as seen most recently on the facelifted Superb flagship.

Don’t let the coupe-like roofline trick you into believing it will have a correspondent in real life because that’s not going to be the case. The Octavia has always been about maximizing cabin room to offer the most spacious interior in its class, so we doubt the roof will be this sloped towards the rear since it would eat into the rear headroom.

Skoda is not willing to preview the interior just yet, but spy shots have revealed there will be some drastic changes to the dashboard as the new Octavia will utilize a tablet-like infotainment system in the same vein as the Scala. Other changes will include an electric parking brake and a newly designed two-spoke steering wheel, along with an updated digital instrument cluster and a different center console with the air vents moved lower. The next generation is expected to be a bit more upscale, but prototypes have revealed some of the bits and pieces will be carried over from the outgoing model to cut costs.

We’ll likely see more of the next-gen Octavia before its November 11 debut in Prague as Skoda could decide to drop a few more teasers to ease the wait. When the wraps will come off, we will not only see this liftback, but also the more practical wagon as well as the plug-in hybrid iV model. The rugged Scout and the sporty RS are expected to arrive in 2020.