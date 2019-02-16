Opel has announced that it will end the production of the Cascada, Adam, and Karl in October last year. The three cars' end of life was due to the brand's plan to focus on high volume segments and part of the "Pace!" production plan which aims to refresh the German marque's European lineup.

After Opel's announcement, it was speculated that the life of its rebadged cousin, the Buick Cascada, is in danger as well. Lo and behold, the inevitable happened – GM said that it will end the Cascada's production after its current life cycle, as reported by Automotive News.

6 Photos

Buick has confirmed the news to Automotive News in a statement. "The Cascada has played its role in the portfolio perfectly, outselling many other premium convertibles while bringing in [six of every 10] buyers from outside GM," said Buick. "However, it has reached the end of its originally-planned lifecycle and 2019 will be the last model year offered. Dealers have been notified and many will have stock through the rest of this year."

The Buick Cascada was introduced in the United States in 2015 and went on sale in January 2016. It's the version of the Opel Cascada that's sold in the U.S. and China, while being marketed as a Vauxhall in the U.K., Holden in Australia and New Zealand, and Opel Cabrio in Spain. GM hasn't mentioned any replacement for the compact convertible as of date.

The Cascada has faced insignificant sales numbers since its launch. Buick sold and delivered 17,000 of the compact convertible in 2016, which went down to mere 4,136 units in 2017 – a decrease by 26 percent. With the Cascada's demise, Buick's car lineup would shrink with the Regal to remain as the sole car from the brand.

Source: Automotive News