The wait is over, and it was so worth it.
It’s finally here. After a year’s worth of spy photos following the debut of the stunning Mercedes-AMG GT Concept at last year’s Geneva Motor Show, we now have full disclosure on the AMG GT four-door coupe we’ve been coveting. It’s called, well actually, that is its name – the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, spelled using the number 4 instead of the word. But we promise that’s the only thing underwhelming about this latest rocket ship from Affalterbach.
Let’s jump right to the good part. Remember when we said the car would “likely” have over 600 horsepower? The range-topping model – in this case the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S – actually packs 630 hp (470 kilowatts) from its 4.0-liter biturbo V8. Slotting underneath is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63, tuned to make a familiar 577 hp (430 Kw) from the same V8. Aside from delivering prolific power, both mills feature cylinder deactivation for increased efficiency while cruising.
The third and final model is the Mercedes-AMG GT 53, and it’s something of a surprise. Instead of the 4.0-liter V8 it utilizes a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six making only 429 hp (367 Kw) in what would be considered the entry-level package. The 53 is also technically a mild hybrid, combining the mill with Merc’s EQ Boost system that functions as a starter-alternator for the car. It’s installed between the engine and transmission and adds 21 hp (16 Kw) with 184 pound-feet (249 Newton-meters) of torque.
All models get an AMG Speedshift nine-speed automatic, turning all four wheels with AMG’s 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. There are some differences, however, between the V8 and inline six variants. Both the 63 and 63 S get the MCT gearbox with a wet clutch to better handle the extra power and torque, while the 53 features the TCT transmission and a more conventional torque converter. Similarly, the all-wheel drive system automatically sends power to where it can do the most good on all trim levels, but the V8 cars have an available drift function that instead sends power to where it’s most fun. Drift mode is standard on the 63 S and optional for the 63, but not offered with 53.
What does all this mean for performance? Mercedes says the GT 63 S should hit 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. Conveniently, that’s a tenth of a second quicker than Porsche’s fastest four-door coupe, the 680-hp (507 Kw) Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Mercedes also says the standard 63 will do the same sprint in 3.3 seconds, with the 53 clipping the mark in 4.4 seconds. It should be noted, however, that Mercedes says these 0-60 figures are estimated. The top speeds of 195 mph, 193 mph, and 174 mph for the three trims, however, are not estimates.
There’s no questioning the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe’s sinfully good looks, regardless of the trim level. All receive the slick active aero package that includes an air panel in the front bumper and the retractable spoiler at the back. V8 models can be fitted with an optional aero kit that adds a larger front splitter and modified rear diffuser. The package also swaps the active rear spoiler for a fixed wing that can be adjusted manually. Numerous suspension settings are obviously available, and V8 cars also get active rear steering that turns the rear wheels opposite the fronts at speeds below 62 mph. Above that speed, the rear wheels turn in the same direction to create more stability.
Inside, the new AMG GT gets the full-on glass cockpit treatment with dual 12.3-inch screens and plenty of tech. And lest we forget – though the words sedan and hatchback are never mentioned – the new high-performance Merc is technically a family vehicle. Stats for interior room and cargo space haven’t been released yet, but the rear seats do have a 60/40 split capability so this latest AMG GT can legitimately haul people and things. For reasons we don’t fully understand, the U.S.-spec models are limited to four passengers. The rest of the world will have seating for five.
The new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door officially debuts at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, but we won’t see cars on the road until next year. V8 models are slated for an early 2019 launch, with the AMG GT 53 arriving a few months later. Pricing for all models will be announced closer to the launch date.
Source: Mercedes-AMG
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
A new addition to the family: New Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Affalterbach. More space, more power, more goosebumps – the new
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe delivers driving experiences in new
dimensions and extends the AMG model family. The new Coupe is the
first four-door sports car from Affalterbach and draws directly on the
legendary SLS and AMG GT models of success. As another vehicle
developed autonomously by Mercedes-AMG, it combines unique design,
high comfort and outstanding sports car engineering with an athletic,
four-door fastback layout. This means that it offers more space and even
greater versatility. It thus offers more space and more potential uses. The
systematic expansion of the AMG GT family with the 4-Door Coupe opens
up the sports car segment to those looking for a vehicle for day-to-day use,
but who are unwilling to go without the unparalleled performance of
Mercedes-AMG.
Longitudinal and lateral dynamics at the highest level and a striking silhouette
with classical proportions immediately put the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door
Coupe in the portfolio of its two-door brother at first glance. The expressive
design with a low hood, dominant front and muscular body language
emphasizes the sporty genes of the four-door coupe, which sets new standards
as the latest model in the AMG family. The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
combines high everyday comfort with diverse individualization options and the
latest sports car engineering.
"The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe blends the impressive racetrack dynamism of
our two-door sports car with maximum suitability for everyday use. It has a
unique way of embodying our brand core, "Driving Performance" and with its
systematic configuration it will attract new customers for Mercedes-AMG,"
commented Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.
The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe delivers special driving experiences on all
levels, and with a top speed of up to 195 mph it ensures superior performance
in any situation. Powerful, up-to-date in-line 6-cylinder and V8 engines with
outputs ranging from 429 hp to 630 hp allow completely new driving
experiences and combine impressive performance with modern efficiency.
The interior of the first four-door AMG GT model is characterized by elegant
coolness and also by ultra-modern features: innovative controls can be
intuitively operated and configured as required. The blend of high
individualization and sports car technology, placing yet more focus on the
requirements of discerning customers, is also clear from the wealth of
equipment packages and individual options. Moreover, the latest addition to
the family from Affalterbach also lives up to the Mercedes-AMG brand pledge
with regard to its high driving dynamics and sets the benchmark in its
segment on the racetrack too.
Clear at first sight: AMG GT family membership
Clearly recognizable as a member of the AMG GT family, the new AMG GT
4-Door Coupe follows the design philosophy of Sensual Purity. It takes the
striking proportions with convex surfaces and a muscular body and develops
them to exciting effect for a four-door variant of an AMG GT Coupe.
The front view with a long hood and two powerdomes leaves no doubt that this
is the most recent addition to the AMG GT family. The AMG 4-Door Coupe
follows the design tradition of the successful AMG GT models: the powerful
body exudes sportiness and motivation. Sensuous shapes with convex surfaces
lend the four-door GT a timeless elegance, while a flowing silhouette with
lowered greenhouse points to its sporting credentials. As in the AMG GT R,
radiator shutters, known as the Airpanel, in front of the center cooling air inlet
improves the car's aerodynamic efficiency. Slim MULTIBEAM LED headlamps,
AMG-specific grille, “Shark Nose” and front bumper with its enhanced Jet Wing
(with a flowing A-Wing on the six-cylinder model) also lend the most recent
model from Affalterbach the hallmark presence of the AMG GT family.
Frameless side windows and a windscreen inclined far to the rear, features of
the classic coupe architecture, are also cited. Even with the additional seats in
the rear, the characteristic lines of the AMG GT models are not compromised.
The tailored upper contours and broad shoulders point to the athletic, sporty
orientation of the car, which is additionally emphasized by very pronounced
rear wheel arches.
The rear view of the new AMG 4-Door Coupe picks up on familiar features of
the AMG GT design idiom: extremely slim LED taillamps define the hallmark
trunk line, the rear spoiler, extendable in several stages, not only underscores
the family affiliation; it is also an important element of the active aerodynamics.
The two eight-cylinder models can be identified by the three horizontal louvers
in the side front air intakes, the Jet Wing with its trim element finished in
Silver Shadow paint, the distinctive diffuser on the tail end and the dual
exhaust system with trapezoidal tailpipe trims. The six-cylinder variant,
meanwhile, has one louver in each of the air inlet grilles, round twin tailpipe
trims and a less pronounced rear diffuser.
"The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is the ultimate four-door sports car and the
ideal ambassador for Performance Luxury," said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design
Officer, Daimler AG. "It embodies a symbiosis of emotion and intelligence with
breathtaking proportions and a puristic, surface-oriented design with sensuous
shapes. It is both hot and cool at the same time."
Visual emphasis on demand: the exterior packages
The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe offers an extensive portfolio of exterior
equipment packages, which can be used to add different highlights in terms of
design. The Night Package comprises high-gloss black trim, while, for example,
the Chrome Package emphasizes the luxurious character of the car with trim
and an insert in high-gloss chrome. Two Carbon-Fiber Packages offer different
versions of carbon-fiber trim, while the optional Aerodynamics Package gives
the car an even sportier look and is a new feature in this segment. It includes
additional functional features in high-gloss black, the Jet-Wing in Silver
Shadow in the front bumper and the fixed rear spoiler and naturally reduces
lift at higher speeds.
Top sporting performance: V8 biturbo engines with up to 630 hp
The exciting AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine is already used in numerous
AMG models. Its output has been increased even further for the new Mercedes-
AMG GT 63 S and ensures superior performance on a par with a sports car. It
delivers 630 hp and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft, which is available over a
wide engine speed range from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. The top engine of the new
four-door AMG GT delivers outstanding performance in every engine speed
range. Acceleration from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds (estimated) is proof
positive of this, as is the maximum speed of 195 mph.
In the Mercedes-AMG GT 63, the V8 engine delivers 577 hp and 553 lb-ft of
maximum torque. A sprint from zero to 60 mph takes just 3.3 seconds
(estimated), with a top speed of 193 mph.
The AMG 4.0-liter V8 engine works with proven biturbocharging, where the
two exhaust-gas turbochargers are arranged not on the exterior, but between
the cylinder banks. The advantages of the "hot inner V" are in the compact
engine design and the immediate response of the exhaust-gas turbochargers.
In the AMG GT 63 S variant, the eight-cylinder engine has active engine
mounts. They solve the conflicting goals of achieving as soft a connection as
possible to the powertrain for high comfort and as rigid a connection as
possible for optimum driving dynamics by steplessly and quickly adapting
their rigidity to the respective driving conditions. As an option, the AMG GT 63
can be equipped with active engine mounts as part of the Dynamic Plus
Package.
Direct response: two twin-scroll exhaust-gas turbochargers
Two twin-scroll exhaust-gas turbochargers combined with another innovative
technology ensure even more output and better response. For the first time,
Mercedes-AMG is combining the advantages of twin-scroll technology in the V8
engine with turbine wheels mounted in anti-friction bearings. Through the
mounting in anti-friction bearings, friction is reduced to an absolute minimum
inside the exhaust-gas turbocharger. The twin-scroll technology also ensures
that the exhaust gas flow is optimally utilized. Put together, these technologies
both improved the immediate response of the four-liter, eight-cylinder engine
from AMG, which was already the benchmark. Through the optimized cylinder
charge, output and maximum torque was raised further. Spray-guided direct
fuel injection with piezo injectors, all-aluminum crankcase, four-valve-percylinder
design with camshaft adjustment, an air-water intercooler, alternator
management, ECO start/stop function and gliding mode have all been retained.
Improved efficiency: intelligent AMG Cylinder Management
For maximum efficiency, Mercedes-AMG has also equipped the V8 engines
with the AMG Cylinder Management cylinder deactivation system. In the
partial-load range, cylinders two, three, five and eight are deactivated, which
crucially reduces the fuel consumption.
When the driver has selected the "Comfort" drive program, the cylinder
deactivation system is available in the wide engine speed range from 1,000 to
3,250 rpm. A special display on the instrument cluster states whether the
cylinder deactivation system is in use and whether the engine is presently
operating in the four- or eight-cylinder mode. The transition between these two
operating states is immediate, fast and torque-neutral, so the occupants do not
have to sacrifice any comfort.
Powerful and versatile: six-cylinder engine with innovative hybrid function
Alongside the two V8 engines the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is also available
as the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 with the innovative AMG AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter
Inline-6 turbo engine with EQ boost. The 429 hp 3.0-liter unit is characterized
by high performance, supported by an electric “EQ Boost” which offers an
output of up to 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. The EQ Boost starter-alternator
combines a starter motor and alternator in a powerful electric motor and is
positioned between the engine and transmission. This intelligent combination,
along with efficient charging with the additional electric charge-air compressor
(eZV) and exhaust air turbocharger helps ensure hallmark AMG performance
and driving dynamics but also cuts consumption and emissions. The four-door
AMG GT 53 accelerates from zero to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (estimated),
and achieves a top speed of 174 mph.
More energy for yet more innovations: new 48-volt on-board power supply
The EQ Boost starter-alternator in the new AMG GT 53 also generates the
power for the 48 V on-board electrical system. This in turn uses a DC/DC
converter to supply the conventional 12 V network for the lights, cockpit,
infotainment displays and control units. Through the 48 V battery, the battery
capacity of the entire car is increased, which means that more electrical energy
can be made available for new functions. The 48 V on-board electrical system
thus also paves the way for the progressive expansion of infotainment and
assistance systems.
Emotional gearshifting experience: AMG SPEEDSHIFT transmissions
The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission is specially tuned to the
requirements of the eight-cylinder variants of the new four-door AMG GT. A
wet clutch is used, which reduces weight and inertia and optimizes response.
Extensively tailored software enables extremely short shift times, fast multiple
downshifts and delivers an especially emotional gearshifting experience
thanks to the double-declutching function. There is also a RACE START
function, ensuring optimum acceleration.
The inline six-cylinder engine is coupled with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-
speed transmission. In conjunction with the torque converter, this
transmission is tuned to the special requirements of this engine. On the other
hand, the extremely fast and emotional gearshifting characteristic of an AMG
model is also possible depending on the drive program.
High driving dynamics of the AMG GT
With its sophisticated design, the bodyshell of the Mercedes-AMG 4-Door
Coupe plays an equally crucial role in the ingenious control strategy of the allwheel
drive system. It is only in the optimum interplay together with the active
aerodynamics, the rear axle steering (on V8 models) and the ESP® that the
sophisticated suspension tuning unleashes its full potential. Through complex
networking of all the systems and components, developers in Affalterbach
were able to develop the car to the extremely high level of driving dynamics
expected of it as a member of the AMG GT-family.
Structure made in Affalterbach: the rigid AMG bodyshell
One aim during development of the new four-door AMG GT was to anchor the
genes of a sports car in the bodyshell. In order to do this, analysis and
simulation methods from racing were used in order to reinforce the structure
where necessary for maximum performance. The very rigid front section
prevents unwanted distortions about the longitudinal and transverse axle,
which ensures precise steering and better feedback for the driver.
In the area of the center and tail end of the vehicle, new reinforcement
concepts were used in conjunction with state-of-the-art CRP plastics. This,
together with further individual measures plus close networking with Chassis
Development right from the outset, ensured that the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
was given an optimum basis for high lateral dynamics potential.
Dynamism made in Affalterbach: AMG chassis engineering
The outstanding agility and racetrack-ready driving dynamics of the AMG GT
4-Door Coupe are also down to the special AMG suspension. On the sixcylinder
model, a suspension with steel springs and adjustable damping is
used. The suspension on the eight-cylinder variants is based on the fully loadbearing
multi chamber air suspension, AMG RIDE CONTROL+. A rigid integral
carrier supports the front axle, engine, transmission and steering gear.
In conjunction with the wide track width and configuration for large tire
dimensions, wheel location and spring elements, which are independent of one
another, facilitate high lateral acceleration, while the low unsprung masses
promote the agile driving feel yet further.
The rear axle differential also has a new specially reinforced mount to improve
the NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) characteristics. As on the AMG GT R, an
anti-roll bar made of tubular material reduces the overall weight of the rear axle.
Intelligent all-wheel drive: AMG Performance 4MATIC+
All AMG GT 4-Door Coupe models are equipped with the AMG Performance
4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. An electro-mechanically controlled clutch connects
the permanently driven rear axle variably to the front axle. The best possible
torque split is continuously computed according to the driving conditions and
driver's input. The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive and vice versa
is seamless, as the intelligent control is integrated into the overall vehicle
system architecture. Alongside traction and lateral dynamics, the all-wheel
drive also improves the longitudinal dynamics for even more powerful
acceleration.
It is still possible to drift thanks to fully variable torque distribution and Drift
Mode. On the AMG GT 63 S, Drift Mode comes as standard; on AMG GT 63,
Drift Mode is optionally available. Drift Mode is not available on the US-spec
AMG GT 53. Drift Mode can be activated in the "RACE" drive program using
the shift paddles, provided that ESP® is deactivated and the transmission is in
manual mode. When activating the Drift Mode the four-door sports car thus
turns into a model with purely rear-wheel drive.
Optimum traction: rear-axle limited-slip differential
To improve traction and sportiness, the AMG GT 63 S has an electronically
controlled locking differential at the rear axle as standard. The slip is thus
suppressed at the inner wheel on bends, ensuring optimum grip. The driver is
therefore able to accelerate out of corners earlier and with more power thanks
to improved traction. The vehicle remains more stable when braking from high
speeds, while the limited-slip differential also improves traction when
accelerating from rest. The electronic locking differential is equipped as
standard on the AMG GT 63 and AMG GT 63 S (n/a on AMG GT 53).
Enhanced agility and precision: active rear-wheel steering
The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe responds even more sensitively to steering
commands thanks to the active rear axle steering which is standard on the V8
models (n/a on AMG GT 53). The system facilitates an even better combination
of agility and stability and thus reinforces the dynamism and the handling
safety of the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
Up to a speed of 62 mph, the rear wheels point in the opposite direction to the
front wheels via two electric actuator motors. As a result, the car turns into
corners with significantly higher agility. Under everyday driving conditions,
the driver also benefits from a small turning circle.
At speeds higher than 62 mph, the system turns the rear wheels in the same
direction as the front wheels, which noticeably improves driving stability. At
the same time, the lateral force on the rear wheels builds up considerably
faster on changes of direction, thus improving the response to the steering. The
driver can also rely on extreme rear-axle grip and high stability when changing
direction quickly, without the usual tendency for the rear end to break loose.
Direct and immediate: AMG speed-sensitive sports steering
The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio and
impresses with its precise feedback thanks to the AMG-specific rack-andpinion
steering configuration. Power assistance also varies between the three
stages "Comfort," "Sport" and "Sport+." The corresponding characteristic is
automatically activated depending on the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT
transmission mode or can be personalized as required in "Individual" mode.
Good control and fade-resistant: AMG high-performance braking systems
In line with the high output values and their associated performance, the AMG
GT 63 and 63 S models have a large-dimensioned brake system consisting of
compound discs with 6-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston
floating brake calipers at the rear. The GT 63 S variant is characterized by
yellow brake calipers, while the GT 63 variant sports red brake calipers.
The AMG GT 53 model is also equipped with internally ventilated and
perforated compound brake discs with silver painted 6-piston front brake
calipers.
As an option, a high-performance ceramic brake system with bronze-colored
6-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating brake calipers at
the rear can be ordered on the AMG GT 63 and AMG GT 63 S models, saving
weight compared with the compound discs and thus reducing the unsprung
masses. Further advantages are their high stability and reliability under high
stress. The brake system also wins points with a high service life and
immediate response – ensuring fast lap times.
Design and lightness: new AMG wheels
To make a grand entrance – both visually and technically –AMG GT 4-Door
Coupe is available in several attractive wheel/tire combinations. The customer
can choose from a multitude of aerodynamically optimized wheels between 19
and 21 inches. Alongside their visual design, the developers in Affalterbach
placed great emphasis on reducing unsprung mass. Several light-alloy wheels
are produced using high-quality forging technology, which set the benchmark
yet again with their extremely low weight.
The AMG GT 53 and GT 63 variants of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe sport
standard-specification 10-spoke disc wheels painted vanadium silver in the
size 9.5” x 19” with 255/45 R 19 tires at the front, plus 11.0” x 19” with
285/40 R 19 tires at the rear.
The AMG GT 63 S wears light-alloy wheels with five twin spokes painted
tantalite grey with a high-sheen finish, in the dimension 9.5” x 20” with
265/40 R 20 tires at the front, plus 11.0” x 20” wheels and 295/35 R 20 tires at
the rear.
Fluid science: active aerodynamics
A significant contribution towards high driving dynamics and handling safety
is made by active aerodynamics, which has been tuned to the special
requirements of the four-door coupe in extensive simulations, wind tunnel
tests and on-road testing. The main components are the active air control
system “AIRPANEL” in the front bumper and the compact, multi-stage
retractable and extending rear spoiler. The intelligent interaction of the active
aerodynamics features ensures the optimum combination of power output and
low wind resistance. The system is also oriented towards the respective driving
style and the drive program selected.
On the AIRPANEL familiar from the AMG GT R there are vertical louvers
located in the lower section of the front bumper. These electronically controlled
louvers are opened and closed in a flash via an electric motor in order to steer
the air flow and thus ensure both aeroperformance and provide the necessary
engine cooling requirements.
The multi-stage rear spoiler works according to a similar principle, by adopting
the position required for the operating conditions. During fast driving on
straight stretches the rear spoiler automatically moves to a flatter position in
order to reduce wind resistance and thus increase the maximum speed. If the
system detects lateral dynamics the spoiler moves to a steeper position in
order to increase power delivery at the rear axle and thus ensure handling that
is dynamic and safe in equal measure.
Added downforce: the optional Aerodynamics package
As an exclusive in its market segment, V8 variants of the new AMG GT 4-Door
Coupe can also be equipped with an optional Aerodynamics Package. It
contains additional aero-flics and an enlarged front splitter, which further
optimizes the air flow and downforce level at the front axle. The same applies
to the modified diffuser in conjunction with the fixed rear spoiler, which is also
available in carbon fiber if desired. The three-dimensional wing profile can be
manually adjusted in order to adapt the car to the conditions of different race
circuits. The Aero Package increases the negative lift force at the rear axle, but
wind resistance remains unchanged.
Yet more differentiation in driving experiences: AMG DYNAMICS
Depending on the engine there are up to six drive programs to choose from in
the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: "Slippery," "Comfort," "Sport," "Sport+," "RACE"
and "Individual." These levels are selectable via the DYNAMIC SELECT paddle
in the center console and stored with the new drive program attribute AMG
DYNAMICS, which can be adjusted to match the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe's
handling characteristics to different demands and driving conditions.
Behind the umbrella term “AMG DYNAMICS” are the agility functions "Basic,"
"Advanced," "Pro" and "Master," which are automatically selected by the
respective drive program. Parameters relevant to driving, such as the response
of the engine, suspension, the control strategy of the all-wheel drive system
and the control thresholds of the completely redeveloped ESP® are intelligently
adapted according to the drive program.
The spectrum ranges from extremely safety-oriented to highly dynamic. The
"Master" mode stored in the drive program “RACE” ensures optimum agility
and brings out the high driving dynamics potential of the AMG GT 4-Door
Coupe to optimum effect - for example through higher yaw rates and a faster
response from the accelerator pedal, gearshift system, rear axle steering,
electronically controlled rear axle locking differential or brake force
distribution on the all-wheel drive system.
Irrespective of the drive programs, as before the driver can use the display
buttons in the center console to directly select manual transmission mode,
their preferred suspension setting and also the exhaust system flap.
Gran Turismo with ultra-modern operation: the new AMG interior
The interior presents a symbiosis of performance and exclusivity and
integrates an ultra-modern, new type of operating system into the atmosphere
of a Gran Turismo. The sculptural instrument panel forms an interesting
contrast here to the large trim element with its flowing style, which merges
into the driver's door in a wrap-around effect. Illuminated turbine-look air
vents refine the high-quality impression and underline the sporty appearance.
The eye-catching feature in all AMG GT interiors is the center console, with its
stylized V8 design, putting the spotlight on the brand's performance claim as
well as optimally fulfilling functional requirements.
Two high-resolution displays, each measuring 12.3 inches, dominate the
Widescreen Cockpit, which is standard on all AMG GT 4-Door Coupe variants
in the US market. Three different styles are available for selection for these alldigital
displays: "Classic," "Sport" and the completely new "Supersport."
Depending on the driving style or interior equipment, the different styles can
be set at any time via the instrument cluster or the central display.
Via the left-hand Touch Control Button on the steering wheel, preferred
information can be projected onto the left- or right-hand side of the instrument
– for example, the classic speedometer and tachometer, information on
navigation or assistance systems through to detailed engine data. Especially
sporty drivers can also fade in a g-force display or the current output and
torque values.
In the "Supersport" view, there is also extensive additional AMG-specific
information, such as a prominent prompt to change up a gear in manual
transmission mode, reminiscent of motorsport.
The central display represents the interface to all further content and
information, such as navigation, radio, media, telephone and vehicle data. The
large full-screen map view ensures optimum legibility in all driving situations.
There are also extra performance-oriented functions, such as visualization of
the all-wheel drive system’s power delivery.
The new AMG Performance Steering Wheel
The new AMG Performance Steering Wheel blends ideal ergonomics with
maximum functionality. Various functions are combined in groups on the
sporty-style wheel with a high-quality touch and feel, and can be precisely and
intuitively controlled via Touch Control Buttons in the steering wheel. The
driver is able to control the entire infotainment system using finger swipes
without having to take their hands off the steering wheel.
As an option, the AMG Performance Steering Wheel can be equipped with
several innovative features such as a round controller with an integral display
beneath the right-hand steering-wheel spoke, plus two vertically positioned
color display buttons beneath the left-hand steering-wheel spoke.
The AMG drive programs can be actuated directly via the steering-wheel
controller. The selected drive program is shown on the color display directly
integrated within in the steering-wheel-mounted controller.
With the two freely configurable display buttons and the additional switches,
further AMG functions can be controlled even more easily, as they are directly
accessible on the steering wheel. This means that the driver can concentrate
fully on dynamic driving without having to take their hands off the wheel. Each
function required can be depicted on the other TFT display, and its switch is
tapped by the driver to set the respective function. The driver's two preferred
AMG functions can be defined in this way and the settings changed with just
one tap of the finger.
Display buttons and capacitive switches: the innovative center console
Inspired by the two-door Mercedes-AMG GT, the center console of the new
4-door model represents a further special feature: color display buttons,
integrated into the distinctive and tailor-made trim element. The integral
display can adjust the transmission, suspension, ESP®, exhaust system,
start/stop function and rear spoiler position. These display buttons use colored
and intuitive symbols to show various functions and are easy to operate with
just a small tap of the finger.
Display push-button switches are supplemented by two capacitive switches for
the drive programs and volume control.
Another new feature from AMG are the capacitive switches directly in front of
the stylized center-console V. The reversing camera, navigation, radio, media,
telephone and vehicle settings can be operated via this proximity switch. If the
occupant’s finger moves within a minimal distance from the panel the
appropriate symbol lights up directly in the head unit and preselects the menu
item. The function in question is then activated by pressing. The driver does
not have to remove their eyes from the road, as the appropriate menu item is
shown simultaneously in the multifunction display of the Widescreen Cockpit,
representing an added bonus for handling safety.
Four seats with room to spare
When it comes to the seats, Mercedes-AMG proves that comfort and exclusivity
need not conflict with a performance-oriented vehicle configuration. The
driver's and front passenger seat can be configured in different scenarios. The
selection ranges from a sporty, comfortable seat with elegant diamond quilting
to an extremely contoured performance seat with an integral head restraint.
The four-door AMG GT also offers different seating configurations to meet
different demands for the rear, too. Available rear seat configurations for the
US market are two carbon-fiber-backed seats (non-folding) and a split folding
Executive Rear Seat (40/20/40 split). With the Executive Rear Seat Package,
rear passengers can control a number of features via a touchpad screen
integrated into the console between the seats. The features range from calling
up dynamic data via the AMG menu to controlling the ambient lighting or the
climate control and seat heating.
A large trunk capacity is made even more impressive when the AMG GT 4-
Door Coupe is equipped with the Executive Rear Seat Package, which allows
the rear seats to be folded. The wide load compartment opening makes it easier
to load and unload luggage and other items. Equipped as standard, the large
boot lid can be opened and closed with the HAND-FREE ACCESS feature via a
movement with the foot beneath the bumper.
Always in touch with Connectivity and Intelligent Drive
For high comfort in everyday use, the new four-door sports car from
Affalterbach boasts all the connectivity and Intelligent Drive functions and
options of the Mercedes-AMG S-Class. This includes the ability to support the
driver with routine daily tasks such as driving in a traffic jam.
The vehicle as a virtual race engineer: AMG TRACK PACE
With AMG TRACK PACE, drivers can capture and analyze in detail over 80
vehicle-specific data as well as laptimes on the racetrack. AMG TRACK PACE is
an additional function of the COMAND infotainment system and is part of the
standard equipment for the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
Data collected on lateral and longitudinal acceleration, the accelerator and
brake pedal position or steering angle can help to continuously improve
individual Driving Performance. All the values are shown on the COMAND
display, and on request also in real time on the telemetry screen. Thanks to the
different colors and acoustic feedback used, faster or slower laps can be spotted
out of the corner of the driver's eye without any need to look away from the
track. Even the drift angle of the car is calculated and displayed.
As well as recording drives on circuits, AMG TRACK PACE can also be used to
register acceleration such as the sprint from standstill to 60 mph or over a
quarter of a mile, even 60-0 mph deceleration time.
Sporty fragrance: fuel for the senses
The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has another world
premiere in store. For the first time an AMG car has its own fragrance. It is an
appealing, sporty scent to match the spirit of the performance brand.
The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe can also be fitted with the ENERGIZING
comfort control for improved driver-fitness safety. This system networks
different vehicle functions such as the air conditioning system, seat control,
massage functions, steering wheel heating and ambient lighting, in order to
relax or refresh the driver and passengers in a targeted manner with
predefined programs.
World premiere and market launch
The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe celebrates its world premiere on March 6th,
2018 at the Geneva International Motor Show. Sales release of the first fourdoor
AMG GT is in early 2019 for the AMG GT 63 and 63 S and in mid-2019 for
the AMG GT 53.
Technical data at a glance: Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S
Engine Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo
Displacement 3,982 cc 3,982 cc
Output 577 hp @ 5,500-6,500 rpm 630 hp @ 5,500-6,500 rpm
Peak torque 553 lb-ft @ 2,350-5,000 rpm 627 lb-ft @ 2,500-4,500 rpm
Drive system
AMG Performance 4MATIC+
permanent all-wheel drive with fully
variable torque split
AMG Performance 4MATIC+
permanent all-wheel drive with
variable torque split and drift mode
Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G
Acceleration 0-60 mph 3.3 s (est.) 3.1 s (est.)
Top speed 193 mph 195 mph
Mercedes-AMG GT 53
Engine
AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter Inline-6
turbo with EQ boost
Displacement 2,999 cc
Output 429 hp @ 6,100 rpm
Peak torque 384 lb-ft @ 1,800-5,800 rpm
EQ Boost max hp 21 hp
EQ Boost max torque 184 lb-ft
Drive system
AMG Performance 4MATIC+ allwheel
drive with fully variable
torque distribution
Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G
Acceleration 0-60 mph 4.4 s (est.)
Top speed 174 mph