A new era of the automobile is dawning, and you can put a bit of that future in your driveway today if you win the latest Dream Giveaway. The car is a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT with all the bells and whistles one could want on an electric vehicle, and all you have to do to enter the giveaway is donate. Motor1.com readers who donate $25 or more will receive double the entry tickets, so don’t miss this opportunity!

The Mustang Mach-E might be a departure from the iconic pony car we all know, but it has the performance capabilities to earn that name. The EV features a dual-motor setup making 480 horsepower and 636 pound-feet of torque while giving the model all-wheel drive. This amount of power allows the Mustang to rocket to 60 miles per hour in a lightning-quick 3.5 seconds.

While the Mustang Mach-E is a hot-looking electric crossover right off the assembly line, Dream Giveaway enhanced its appearance with various upgrades. The EV features 20-inch Indigo Blue CI-R BBS wheels wrapped in Pirelli tires, a carbon-fiber rear wing, and custom exterior graphics on the Space White Metallic exterior, so enter now to drive in style!

Ford finished the cabin in Performance Gray, and the Mustang comes with an interior protection package. The crossover seats up to five and features the optional panoramic glass roof. There’s a 15.5-inch touchscreen display on the dash for the infotainment controls and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. The Mach-E even comes with Ford Co-Pilot 360, the automaker’s suite of advanced driver assistance technologies, and active park assist.

The prize package also includes $19,000 to be paid to cover taxes and the FLO Home X5 charger, so you don’t have to worry about how you’ll recharge the Mach-E’s 91-kilowatt-hour battery. The EV offers around 235 miles of range on a single charge.

This opportunity won’t last forever, so enter the Dream Giveaway right now. Don’t forget that Motor1.com readers can double their entry tickets by donating $25 or more to Dream Giveaways’ favored charities.