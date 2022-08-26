Listen to this article

It's podcast time! This week we have a packed show with Motor1.com editors Brett T. Evans and Jeff Perez as guests. They recently visited Monterey Car Week for the first time and told us all about it.

We kick the show off with some of the high-end vehicle debuts during the weekend. This starts with the Koenigsegg CC850. The vehicle has styling that evokes the company's CC8 from 2002 but is mechanically completely different. Power comes from a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 making 1,185 horsepower (884 kilowatts) on pump gas or 1,385 hp (1,033 kW) on E85. It also has a wild transmission that can either function as a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic depending on the selected driving mode.

We move to the open-roof Bugatti Mistral. This vehicle is the swansong for the Chiron platform and probably the W16 engine, too. It has neat details like a dancing elephant in amber as part of the gearshift. The company plans to make 99 of them.

We briefly touch on the Lamborghini Urus Performante. This is the new version of the brand's performance crossover that makes 666 hp (497 kW).

There's more excitement in the discussion of the Rimac Nevera. Jeff actually got to drive the EV with 1,914 hp and came away impressed. The engineer in the passenger seat kept telling him to push the car harder through curves as a demonstration of the advanced driver assistance system.

We briefly check out the Lucid Air Sapphire, which is the brand's new range-topper. With three electric motors, it makes over 1,200 hp (895 kW).

Then, we transition from talking about specific vehicles to discussing what it's like to attend Monterey Car Week. The experience is unique. You're surrounded by some cars that are worth more money than a person might make in a lifetime. Plus, there are celebrities and lots of special experiences.

