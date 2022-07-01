Listen to this article

Automotive technology has changed a lot over the last century, and you can own a piece of that history thanks to the latest Dream Giveaway car. Its latest offering is a rare 1964 Chevrolet Corvette convertible with fuel injection, and it could be yours for a small donation. Motor1.com readers who donate more than $25 will receive a bonus of double the entry tickets.

Feel the breeze flow through your hair when you cruise in this vintage Corvette Fuelie. The C2 introduced the Sting Ray name in 1963, and the model received the latest engine technology with fuel injection. This 1964 example arrived at a Southern California dealership on April 16, 1964.

Fuel injection revolutionized the auto industry, helping to make cars more powerful and more efficient. It did the same with the Corvette when Chevrolet first offered fuel injection in the late 1950s. Fast-forward to 1964, and the Corvette Fuelie is packing a 327-cubic-inch V8 engine that Chevrolet rated to produce 375 horsepower (279 kilowatts). The engine pairs with a four-speed manual gearbox and a Positraction rear end.

This is one of 1,325 Fuelie Corvette models produced in 1964, and it underwent a thorough frame-off restoration, too. Chevrolet finished it in Tuxedo Black with a white convertible top and a silver-accented interior, installing an AF/FM radio and cast-aluminum wheels, too. It has even won the National Corvette Restorers Society’s Duntov Mark Of Excellence Award and Top Flight Award.

Gallery: Dream Giveaway: 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Fuelie Convertible

12 Photos

Now is your chance to enter to win this stunning Corvette prize package. All you have to do is donate to Dream Giveaway’s favorite charities, and you’ll be entered to win the vintage convertible. Motor1.com readers who enter are eligible to receive double the entry tickets for donations of $25 or more, so don’t miss out. The grand-prize winner will also receive $30,000 to pay for the taxes on the car.