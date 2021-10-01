Download the BPme app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and get 50 cents off per gallon on your next fill-up after your first in-app transaction of $10 or more. Do we have your attention? Great, now let's get into the many other reasons why you need to download the BPme App on your smartphone.

Discounts And Rewards

For one thing, that 50-cent-per-gallon discount is just the beginning. When you first register for BPme Rewards, you start saving 5 cents on every gallon of fuel you buy, every time. Spend at least $100 on fuel each month and you'll keep that 5-cent-per-gallon discount forever.

No-Contact Payments

Aside from discounts, the BMme App also gives you the ability to pay for your gas, receive receipts, and activate your rewards without ever having to touch a gas pump or even leave the driver's seat. No-contact payments are a handy thing during a global pandemic and makes this app your first line of defense when pulling in for a fill-up.

Price Match

The BPme app also offers a great feature called Price Match for just 99 cents per month. Price Match compares fuel prices at nearby competitor stations to find the lowest one for your next tank. This handy dandy comparison tool will save you its 99-cent fee in no time.

Station Finder

You can also use the BPme app to find a BP or Amaco station wherever you are. Whether lost in your own backyard or on a cross-country adventure, the app will find and navigate you to the nearest fuel station where you can use your BPme app and its great features.

Download Now!

To download the BPme app for Apple and Android devices, just click here. It's that easy, so do it now and start enjoying the rewards and features that comes with the best fuel station app in the business.