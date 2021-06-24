Living through a pandemic, we've all gotten used to taking care of our business online. From grocery shopping to banking to our 9-5 jobs, we've learned to do things quicker, easier, and safer online. That's why olive® offers the ability to get affordable mechanical breakdown coverage entirely online without ever talking to a live person.

You can get a quote for olive coverage in less than 60 seconds online. And unlike most competitors, olive doesn't require an in-person inspection of your car or a long waiting period before your coverage can begin. It really is that easy to get mechanical breakdown coverage for your car so that expensive repairs don't wipe you out.

Note that olive refers to itself as a mechanical breakdown coverage provider. That's because it's illegal for companies like this to call what they're selling an "extended warranty." By law, warranties can only be provided by a product's original manufacturer. You buy a toaster, that toaster company can issue a "warranty." You buy a new vehicle, that car company issues a "warranty."

If you encounter a company trying to sell you an "extended warranty," our advice is to walk the other way! Most don't care and claim they're extending your car's original warranty, which isn't true. But olive is transparent, honest, and trustworthy – they tell you exactly who they are, what they cover, and they give you nine different payment plans and deductibles to choose from. One is bound to fit anyone's budget.

What olive offers are three coverage plans: olive Powertrain, olive Powertrain Plus, and olive Complete Care. The olive Powertrain plan covers all of your car's most expensive items, including every lubricated part of your transmission and engine. It covers other expensive repairs such as your water and oil pumps, engine gaskets, and thermostat. Got a factory turbocharger? Covered. The olive Powertrain Plus plan turns it up notch by adding power steering, front suspension, brakes, and air conditioning components to your coverage.

Lastly, the olive Complete Care plan is so comprehensive that it’s easier to tell you what's excluded. While tires and windshield wipers are not covered because they are maintenance wear-and-tear items, just about everything else is covered from your back up assist camera to your transmission control module.

It's not just what olive covers that makes it a great choice for mechanical breakdown coverage. For one, it's crazy affordable with three deductible options for each plan and your rate is locked in for a three-year term. Think of it like a subscription: once locked in, your payment will stay the same up to 140,000 miles. Pricing varies depending on the age of your car and its mileage, but olive customers pay an average of $60 a month. Plus, unlike other coverage providers, there's no long-term contract – you can cancel any time.

There are also perks that come with being covered by olive. Our favorite is free access to your car's CARFAX report. And there are no annual mileage restrictions, so rack up those miles without worry. Your olive coverage is also completely transferrable to your vehicle's next owner, which increases its value on the used car market.

Get an easy online quote from olive today in under 60 seconds. If your vehicle factory warranty has expired, you're vulnerable to expensive repairs that are likely to arise – it's only a matter of time. Remember, your car insurance can't help you when it comes to a breakdown, but olive can, so get your quote right now!