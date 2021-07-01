You may have seen ads for mechanical breakdown coverage before, but olive® is different. It's the online leader in auto mechanical breakdown coverage where you can get a quote and buy your coverage entirely online – all in 60 seconds!

This is instant, affordable mechanical breakdown coverage for your car, all online. Unlike competitors, olive doesn't require an in-person inspection of your car or a long waiting period before your coverage begins. It's designed for a new generation of car owners that demands quick, affordable, and easy coverage.

This is instant, affordable mechanical breakdown coverage for your car, all online.

Note that olive refers to itself as a mechanical breakdown coverage provider. That's because it's both incorrect and illegal for companies like olive to call what they're selling an "extended warranty." By law, warranties can only be provided by a product's original manufacturer. You buy a toaster, that toaster company can issue a "warranty." You buy a new vehicle, that car company issues a "warranty."

If you encounter a company trying to sell you an "extended warranty," we recommend you walk the other way! Most don't care and claim they're extending your car's original warranty, which isn't true. But olive is transparent, honest, and trustworthy – they tell you exactly who they are, what they cover, and they give you nine different payment plans and deductibles to choose from.

What olive offers are three coverage plans: olive Powertrain, olive Powertrain Plus, and olive Complete Care. The olive Powertrain plan covers all of your car's most expensive items, including every lubricated part of your transmission and engine. It covers other expensive repairs such as your water and oil pumps, engine gaskets, and thermostat. Got a factory turbocharger? Covered. The olive Powertrain Plus plan turns it up notch by adding power steering, front suspension, brakes, and air conditioning components to your coverage.

Lastly, the olive Complete Care plan is so comprehensive that it’s easier to tell you what's excluded. While tires and windshield wipers are not covered because they are maintenance wear-and-tear items, just about everything else is covered from your back up assist camera to your transmission control module.

It's not just what olive covers that makes it a great choice for mechanical breakdown coverage. For one, it's crazy affordable with three deductible options for each plan and your rate is locked in for three years. Pricing varies depending on the age of your car and its mileage, but olive customers on average pay only $60 a month. Plus, unlike other coverage providers, there's no long-term contract and you can cancel any time.

olive is the online leader where you can get a quote in less than 60 seconds.

There are also perks that come with being covered by olive. Our favorite is free access to your car's CARFAX report. And there are no annual mileage restrictions, so rack up those miles without worry. Your olive coverage is also completely transferrable to your vehicle's next owner, which increases its value on the used car market.

Get an easy online quote from olive today in under 60 seconds. If your vehicle factory warranty is expiring or has expired, you're vulnerable to expensive auto repairs that are likely to arise – no matter how well-built your vehicle is, it's only a matter of time before a repair is needed. Remember, your car insurance can't help you when it comes to a breakdown, but olive can, so get your quote today!