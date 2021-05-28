One of the things we like most about electric cars is their cabin room. Bundling batteries and drive elements in the floor opens up a lot of space inside for passengers and cargo. Along with other EVs, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E gets even more space by way of a frunk residing under the hood – no engine up front means weatherproof, locking storage instead, made more convenient with a four-bin cargo organizer to keep stuff from rolling around.

However, Ford notes that the electric Mustang crossover also has an automatic drain in the frunk that opens when it senses water, making it ideal for ice-packed beverages. It’s a fantastic party piece for tailgating and roadside picnics, giving Video Director Clint Simone, Video Editor Kyle Freudenberg, and myself an idea. Since our time with the Mustang Mach-E would coincide with a rare few days of sun during Southern California’s typically overcast May Gray and June Gloom months, we decided to play hooky – sorry, boss – and head to the beach for some vitamin D and a few cold soft drinks.

The home office fading from view in the rear-view mirror, we hit the coast and set up our mini-oasis. The first step was removing that aforementioned cargo organizer, a job that’s not nearly as easy as it sounds. Eight plastic push-in rivets put up plenty of fight, but after a few minutes of wrestling, we had the bin out and the frunk ready for our smorgasbord of drinks, fruit, and salsa. One caveat: if you’re stocking your Mustang Mach-E cooler, buy more than 20 pounds of ice, as the frunk is a lot bigger than it seems. Still, we had enough to keep our Cokes and Topo Chicos frosty.

With 4.7 cubic feet of space, the frunk is actually quite a bit larger than the most common coolers – we bet we could pretty easily have carried 30 pounds of ice and a few 12-packs of soda. It’s not insulated, but it’s still well-suited for day trips and cookouts, like our incognito day off at the beach.

However, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is still ready for long vacations (the kind that probably require official manager approval), with 29.0 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats or 59.6 cubes with them folded flat. We had no trouble fitting a folding table, beach umbrella, beach chairs, compact drink cooler, food, and drinks back there, once we got the mostly useless cargo cover out of the way.

As the sun set over the Pacific, we fielded a few questions from passersby about the Mustang Mach-E. Most folks loved its styling, particularly with our tester’s Rapid Red Metallic catching the last of the sun’s rays. More than one inquisitor considered aloud whether it might be their next vehicle purchase, thanks to an EPA-estimated range of 270 miles in all-wheel-drive form with the larger battery option. We suggested the aptly named rear-drive Mach-E California Route 1 trim level that boasts up to 305 miles of range, perfect for sunning oneself at any of the state’s lovely beaches. And for American muscle fans, there's always the GT.