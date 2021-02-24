Scooters are a quick and easy mode of transportation, and CarCovers.com has made protecting your investment even easier. Your scooter's finish is under constant attack by weather, pests, and an assortment of environmental contaminants, and CarCovers.com provides year-round protection with the best selection of high-quality covers on the market for both indoor and outdoor storage.

When your scooter is parked outside, the Platinum Shield Scooter Cover from CarCovers.com delivers maximum weather protection. These premium covers feature a UV-reflective silver polyester material making it perfect for hot and sunny climates, and the polyurethane coating ensures that water sheds off quickly to prevent damage or wear while resisting mold, rot, and mildew.

Thanks to a lightweight design that weighs just four pounds, the installation of the outdoor Platinum Shield Scooter Cover is as simple as the CarCovers.com motorcycle cover, which you can see in the video above. The ultra-soft inner fleece liner is gentle on your scooter's paint, and the multi-layer design with double-stitched hems delivers a long-lasting, durable construction. The elastic hems allow for a perfect fit at the front and rear, while the reinforced grommets on the sides secure the cover from being blown away or stolen.

For garage-kept scooters, the Indoor Black Satin Shield Scooter Cover from CarCovers.com provides superior protection against dust, pests, and other contaminants that indoor-stored vehicles are susceptible to. These covers are made from the softest materials that CarCovers.com offers, and the double-stitched seams and elastic hems amount to snug, durable protection. Installation of the Indoor Black Satin Shield Scooter Cover is as easy as the motorcycle cover (shown in the video below).

Best of all, both of these high-quality scooter covers from CarCovers.com are built to last. The outdoor-ready Platinum Shield Scooter Cover is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, while the Indoor Black Satin Shield Scooter Cover comes with a ten-year limited warranty. CarCovers.com also guarantees the fit on your scooter and provides a 30-day return policy for added piece of mind, and shipping is free on all orders.

Visit CarCovers.com today to get a durable, year-round cover for your scooter!