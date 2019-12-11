The last time the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban were brand new, the ice bucket challenge was still a thing. But today the company pulled the cover off of its first fully redesigned, totally re-engineered SUVs in more than half a decade. The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban debuted in Detroit ripe with new platforms, a range of updated engines, and polarizing looks. Our man on the ground, Managing Editor Brandon Turkus, spent time with the two brand-new SUVs in person.

The Tahoe and Suburban share the same polarizing front fascia as the Silverado. Only, revised LED lights come standard on both front and rear, and new elements in the grille give the two SUVs a more distinctive look over their pickup sibling. A set of 18-inch wheels are standard on both models, but 20-inch units are an option. And both the Tahoe and Suburban grow over their predecessors; the Suburban gains an extra 1.3 inches while the Tahoe grows by 6.7 inches.

The engine options are familiar. The base 5.3-liter V8 carries over, still packing 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts), as does the optional 6.2-liter V8 with 420 hp (313-kW) V8. But new for 2021 is the addition fo the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel inline-six. That engine produces an estimated 277 hp (207 kW) and 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) of torque.

Watch the video above to get a closer look at Chevy's two newest SUVs.

Gallery: 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe