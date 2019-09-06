In case you haven't put your order in yet for a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, we've got another viable way to get one in your garage. The Shelby American Collection car museum is giving away a brand new GT500, and you can enter for a chance to win.

The 2020 GT500 is the most powerful production car that Ford has ever built. It takes the 5.4-liter V8 from the GT350 and adds a supercharger to bump power up to 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque. For comparison's sake, the Ford GT supercar "only" makes 647 horsepower. Thanks to extensive aerodynamic bodywork, the GT500's top speed will be 180 miles per hour, and its quarter-mile time should fall in the 10-second range. Clearly, this is the King of Mustangs, and obtaining one could also help a great cause.

The Shelby American Collection car museum is located in Boulder, Colorado and celebrates all things Carroll Shelby and the Shelby American Team. Thanks to the generosity of owners and collectors, the museum has some of the most important American racing cars on display, including the Cobras, Shelby Mustangs, and Ford GT40 cars that changed the face of auto racing in the 1960s. The museum also includes an extensive collection of race records, photographs, and memorabilia from titans of the era including Carroll Shelby, Ken Miles, Dan Gurney, Bob Bondurant, Phil Hill, Allen Grant, Mario Andretti, Phil Remington, and other Shelby American Team members.

Gallery: Shelby American Collection

18 Photos

The Shelby American Collection is hallowed ground, but it's also a 501(c)(3) non-profit that's staffed and run entirely by volunteers, so it needs your help. Incredibly, though, this charity isn't just asking for charity; it's offering the chance to win a 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 in return. Make a donation to the Shelby American Collection and you will be automatically entered into the drawing for a chance to win this car. If you use the promo code "M1," you'll also earn 25% more entries. You should clean out the garage this weekend, just in case you need an extra parking spot soon.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Shelby GT500