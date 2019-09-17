Less than a week remains to enter to win this prize that includes a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country, a restomod 1969 Camaro, and a Sundown open car hauler.
To enter, just click here. And for being a loyal Motor1.com reader, your ticket order will be doubled when making a minimum donation of $25. Donations given go to the numerous charities supported by Dream Giveaway and its sponsor, the New Beginnings Children's Home.
Enter now for double tickets before it ends on September 24th!
The "Show N Tow" prize package includes a fully loaded Chevy Silverado High Country with a 420-horsepower V8, black exterior, and two-tone umber-and-black interior. Of course, you need something to tow, as well.
Along with the Silverado High Country, Dream Giveaway is also giving away this handsome 1969 Chevrolet Camaro with a GM Connect and Cruise 480-horsepower V8. Lastly, a 19-foot Sundowner open car carrier comes with the Camaro to transport it safely to its destination.
Gallery: Ultimate Tow Package
In order to take home the prize, just click here and you'll receive twice the number of entry tickets when making a minimum donation of $25. Dream Giveaway will fly the lucky winner to its headquarters in Clearwater, Florida to receive the "Show N Tow" prize package in person. But hurry – the entry period ends on September 24th, just a week away!