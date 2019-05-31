Father's Day is coming soon. That means it's time to start seriously considering what to get dad this year. But rather than a boring old tie, or another set of cuff links, why not get him something he actually wants?

We've compiled a list of 20 of our favorite auto-themed gifts for dad this Father's Day – from books and socks, to coffee, LEGO sets, and even driving lessons. Whatever type of enthusiast he is, this list should have what your dad wants this year. All you have to do it hit, "buy it now."

Price: TBA

Here’s a gift for dad that the whole family can enjoy. The new Candylab 7 are a set of wooden toy vans with different themes. The soft serve ice cream truck is known as "The Villain," the taco truck is known as "El Jefe," and the armored bank truck is known as, "The Muscle." The adorable series extends to seven different trucks, each with their own theme. They aren’t on sale yet, but you can back them on Kickstarter.

BACK ON KICKSTARTER: Candylab 7

From $13.99

When dad needs that extra kick in the morning, instead of reaching for the cheap stuff, buy him a bag of jo from the auto-enthusiast owned Motorized Coffee Company. For as little as $13.99, Motorized Coffee offers a few different aptly named blends: Nitrous Oxide Espresso, Turbocharged, Rapid Grandpa Joe, Morning Drive, and others.

BUY IT NOW: Motorized Coffee

$25.00

Is your pops a Tesla fanboy? Then maybe he'll enjoy Elon Musk's face affixed to his rearview mirror. This three-pack of Elon Musk air fresheners allows you to keep the eccentric billionaire in view at all times, with the smell of "body odor, leather, and rocket fuel" in your cockpit, says the company that makes them. They start at $25.

BUY IT NOW: Elon Musk Air Freshener

From $25.00

Vintage clothing is back in style. And in an effort to cash in on the craze, one company introduced a line of vintage motorsport apparel including jackets draped in classics Honda logos and t-shirts donning a few iconic Japanese racers. The Vintage Culture has t-shirts listed for as little as $24.99 to start.

BUY IT NOW: Honda Vintage Clothing

$27.95

When the weekend rolls around, and dad’s classic pony car pulls out of the garage, he’ll want a pristine set of leather driving gloves for his long road trip. Pratt and Hart make some of the highest-rated leather driving gloves out there – and at a price that won’t break the bank. On Amazon, they’re available for just $27.95.

BUY IT NOW: Pratt And Hart

$34.95

You know dad loses his keys often. That's why he needs a Tile Pro. It’s a Bluetooth tracker that easily clips to your keychain and can be tracked using your smartphone. Unlike the more affordable alternatives, the Tile Pro offers a full year of battery life and emits a sound that can be heard up to 300 feet away. It’s available for $34.95 on Amazon.

BUY IT NOW: Tile Pro

$34.99

Give your dad the ultimate wheel-cleaning brush this Father’s Day. Brush Hero makes it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas and tight creases without straining and without mess. This set comes with both a soft and a stiff brush head, and even a one-year warranty. It’s available on Amazon for just $34.99

BUY IT NOW: Brush Hero

$44.99

Nascar Heat 3 is one of the segment's newest racing games – and it doesn’t disappoint. Building on the success of the first two iterations, the third installment in the franchise includes the option to play in the Monster Energy Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and even Camping World Truck Series. It's available for just $44.99.

BUY IT NOW: Nascar Heat 3

$59.99

Though released on PC in 2018, the crash-tastic game Wreckfest is rolling out to Xbox and PS4 later this year. Developed by Bugbear Entertainment and published by THQ Nordic, Wreckfest gives gamers the chance to crash, smash, and race some of the most extreme vehicles on fictional – and real – tracks. It’s available for pre-order right now.

PRE-ORDER NOW: Wreckfest

From $100

Giorgio Piola is known for its stunningly hand-crafted timepieces – but did you know that the company also offers a number of art prints, available through his online shop? For as little as $100, you could gift the ones you love with an art print commemorating Formula One cars from Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren, and others.

BUY IT NOW: Giorgio Piola Prints

$149.99

Everyone loves LEGO sets. Even dad should be enthralled with this 1960s Mustang Creator set. Introduced this February, the set comes with 1,471 pieces, and realistic elements like side-exit exhaust pipes, a rear ducktail spoiler, a chin spoiler, and a nitrous oxide tank located in the trunk. It’s available for $149.99.

BUY IT NOW: LEGO 1960s Ford Mustang Creator Set

$225

Most of us can't surprise dad with a brand-new, $190,000 Jaguar XE SV Project 8. So instead, why not gift him with an experience in the world’s fastest sedan for as little as 199 euros (about $225). The ferocious four-door – which comes powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 – now offers shotgun ride-alongs on the Green Hell for just 199 Euros.

BUY IT NOW: Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Nurburgring Taxi

From $267

Believe it or not, Bentley builds more than just cars. The British brand also creates furniture and pop-up restaurants. But here’s one thing you probably didn’t know Bentley made: Pens. Naturally, it’s not just any pen. The look of the Bentley Series 1 pen was, well, penned by Chris Cooke, Head of Product Design at Bentley Motors. The limited-edition pen is available either with either ballpoint, fountain, or rollerball tips, and costs anywhere from $270 (ballpoint) to $378 (fountain).

BUY IT NOW: Bentley Pen

£240 (Approx. $305)

Britain's quirkiest automaker, Morgan Motor Company, has a line of awesome auto-themed accessories perfect for any enthusiast. These glasses – available in a variety of colors and options – start at £240 (approximately $305).

BUY IT NOW: Morgan Motor Sunglasses

$375

No need to sacrifice style and comfort when driving, simply slip on these Sperry Gold Cup Driving shoes. The one-of-a-kind, hand-stitched loafers are as comfortable as they are capable. The premium, lightweight outsoles make them the ideal option for walking around town, or tearing up the track.

BUY IT NOW: Sperry

CarCapsule

$417

Keep dad’s classic ‘Stang or modern supercar safe with this indoor protective bubble. The 16-foot CarCapsule weighs 44 pounds and protects vehicles up to 15-feet long, including classics like the Corvette Stingray and Porsche 911, and modern coupes like the Lamborghini Huracan and Dodge Viper. For larger vehicles, 18-, 20-, and 22-foot lengths are also available.

BUY IT NOW: CarCapsule

$699

Even if dad doesn’t own an actual McLaren (or better yet, if he does), he can still hold the British brand in his hand with this OnePlus 6T smartphone designed by McLaren. The two companies teamed up to create the one-off phone, complete with 10 GB of built-in memory, 4K video capability at 60 frames-per-second, and a full recharge time of just 20 minutes. At $699, it’s available in North America and Western Europe.

BUY IT NOW: OnePlus 6T McLaren Phone

From $685

Browse through the Amalgam Collection, and you'll find a bit of everything. But if your father is a fan of classic race cars, Amalgam’s latest 1:18 scale models are a must buy. The set includes three of the most iconic endurance cars ever to hit the track: the Ferrari F333 SP, Ferrari F330P4, and Porsche 917K. At $685, these highly detailed scale models would make the perfect gift for the gearhead dad in your life.

BUY IT NOW: Amalgam Collection

Performance Driving School

From $1,000

It’s not one of the most affordable gift options on this list, but it will be the most fun option for the most important person in your life. A handful of automakers offer performance driving schools at tracks around the country; McLaren, Fiat-Abarth, and BMW, among others, let you push their most potent cars on the track all while becoming a better driver at the same time.

BUY IT NOW:

$2,500

The G5 Sport Chrono is the latest addition to the Giorgio Piola collection. Inspired by the running gear and piston rings of 900-horsepower power units, the G5 looks as good as it performs. Protected by sapphire crystal glass with forged carbon case, the G5 is a complex yet stunning timepiece that any dad would love.

BUY IT NOW: Giorgio Piola G5 Watch

Even More Gifts To Choose From:

NOTE: Some items above contain affiliate links, which means if you click through to purchase something, Motor1.com receives a small commission. The presence of affiliate links, though, has in no way influenced whether or not an item was included in this guide; we've only chosen the best products that we ourselves would buy as gifts.