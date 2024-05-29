With the launch of the 992.2, Porsche has crammed more standard equipment into its quintessential sports car than ever before. Matrix LED headlights and rear-wheel steering are now included even on the base 911. Another addition is a first-ever hybrid setup for the Carrera GTS. However, some hardware has been left out with the 2025 model year change.

While the 911 has changed dramatically since its launch in the mid-1960s, all generations have had something in common–an analog tachometer. That's no longer the case since the updated model has lost the center-mounted physical dial. Porsche is installing a fully digital instrument cluster with a 12.6-inch curved display. It's highly configurable with as many as seven screen designs to choose from, including a Classic mode. It mimics the old-school layout with five gauges and a central tachometer.

The 2025 Porsche 911 does away with another signature feature as the traditional ignition switch is no more. It's been replaced by a start/stop button, still on the left side of the steering wheel as race cars of yore. The placement harkens back to Le Mans when drivers would have one hand on the ignition and the other on the shifter to drive off quicker.

Another omission, albeit temporary, is the manual gearbox. However, the 992.2 will eventually get its clutch pedal back, but not during the 2025 model year. Without ticking a box on the options list, the latest 911 doesn't have rear seats either. That said, Porsche will put them back at no extra cost. How kind of them, right? Math starts at $122,095, which is a little over $6,000 more than last year.

By the way, the configurator is already up and running, and you can play with it here.