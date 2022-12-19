Listen to this article

Despite the crossover craze, small cars are still very much relevant in Europe and there are a lot of superminis to choose from. Yes, the list will get shorter in 2023 with the shocking demise of the Ford Fiesta, but there will still be a lot of subcompact hatchbacks to buy, including the Renault Clio. A mid-cycle facelift for the B-segment model is in the works and should be out by next summer. This is how we think it's going to look.

Being only a facelift rather than a switch to the next generation, the Clio won't be radically different. We're expecting slimmer but wider headlights with standard LEDs and a slightly sportier front fascia. Our speculative digital exercise portrays the range-topping RS Line since the full-fat RS hot hatch is sadly not coming back. In fact, the French are retiring the Renaultsport badge altogether with a final Megane RS also due in 2023.

2023 Renault Clio rendering by Motor1.com

4 Photos

The biggest piece of the puzzle concerning the 2023 Clio is whether the company with the diamond logo intends to give it a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The mechanically related Captur is offered with a PHEV setup, but the crossover is substantially longer. It remains to be seen whether there are packaging constraints preventing Renault from giving its small hatchback a charging port.

Some automakers have criticized the upcoming Euro 7 regulations by arguing it could kill off many small cars. Updating A- and B-segment vehicles to comply with the stricter legislation will make these models too expensive. The writing is already on the wall for ICE-powered vehicles since Renault has pledged to go purely electric in Europe by the end of the decade.

The facelifted Clio will also serve as the basis for a rebadged Mitsubishi Colt arriving on the Old Continent to mirror the relationship between the Captur and ASX. Further down the line, Renault will introduce the sixth-generation Clio in 2026 and it'll still have combustion engines until the already announced 2030 cutoff.