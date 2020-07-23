The Lexus NX is aging. Launched back in 2014, the compact luxury crossover has had one facelift that doesn't really deviate too much from its original styling – but that's okay as Lexus made sure that NX's design is ahead of its time. Plus, if you want a hybrid version, there's an available NX 300h for you.

The problem is, in the U.S., when you want to buy a hybrid Lexus NX, the more stylish and aggressive-looking F Sport trim won't be available as an option. That means no additional body kits, no F-Sport-tuned suspension, and you're stuck with the horizontal slat spindle grille instead of the meshed one.

Gallery: 2021 Lexus NX Hybrid F Sport Black Line Edition

7 Photos

That changes for the 2021 model year as Lexus adds the NX 300h F Sport into its lineup. Better yet, the Japanese luxury marque introduces the Black Line special edition together with the new hybrid F Sport. According to the automaker, the Black Line series is the most requested update and add-on of buyers.

Available in all-new Grecian Water paint color, as well as Ultra White and Obsidian, the NX 300h F Sport Black Line Edition sits atop the Lexus NX range. Of course, it comes with all the bells and the whistles you'd expect from a Lexus, including the all-wheel drivetrain, heated and ventilated seats, and power rear door with kick sensor.

Lexus is also throwing in a set of Zero Halliburton luggage set with the 2021 NX 300h F Sport Black Line Special Edition. The two-piece set aims to match the car it comes with, bearing several distinctive features such as a laser-etched chrome logo badge and Lexus-grille themed interior lining.

The 2021 Lexus NX 300h F Sport Black Line Special Edition is limited to just 1,000 units with production to happen within the next three months. MSRP is at $46,810.