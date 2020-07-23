The limited trim comes with a two-piece Zero Halliburton luggage set.
2021 NX HYBRID F SPORT GETS A TOUCH OF STYLE WITH BLACK LINE FLARE
- First-Time Use of a Hybrid Platform for NX F SPORT
- All-New, Exclusive Grecian Water Exterior Color Pops with Black Side Mirrors
- Sleek Pairing of Color-Keyed Over Fenders, 18-inch Dark Sputter Finish Wheels
- Lexus – Zero Haliburton Luggage Set Exclusive to the Black Line Series
PLANO, Texas (July 22, 2020) – Lexus is giving luxury crossover drivers a new way to style their ride with the special edition 2021 Lexus NX F SPORT Black Line. Complete with exclusive Black Line features inside and out, guests can have the best of both worlds with eco-conscious benefits without compromising on performance, value or styling.
For 2021, Lexus is pulling out all the stops for the Black Line Special Edition series. From color keyed over fenders on some to unique interior stitching, each of the five 2021 Black Line special edition models will feature a unique combination of exclusive styling and value for guests looking for something unique to their taste. Based on the feedback from dealers and guests, the Lexus Black Line series offers some of the most requested updates and add-ons in a complete package.
The 2021 NX 300h F SPORT Black Line special edition model can be found in one of three exterior colors, including the all-new Grecian Water, a perfect match for the blue hybrid badging on the front and back of the vehicle. Guests can also choose from Ultra White and Obsidian, typically only available with upgraded pricing, to go with the 18” dark sputter finish wheels and color-keyed over fenders, extending the paint color closer to the wheel wells.
Inside, the blue theme continues with exclusive blue stitching on the soft touch points throughout the vehicle, including the black NuLuxe trim contoured seats, door panels, armrest and center console. Following the eye down, blue stitching continues on the exclusive NX F SPORT Black Line floor and cargo mats.
2021 NX Black Line guests will also be able to utilize the added technology features, such as optional Park Assist and Power Rear Door with Kick Sensor. These are in addition to standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 for the NX family, including low-light pedestrian detection and bicyclist detection technology.
For the 2021 Lexus Black Line Special Edition series, Zero Halliburton has customized a two-piece set of two travel cases exclusively for Lexus. The Edge Lightweight Collection for Lexus builds on the excellence Zero Halliburton is known for with several distinctive features, including a chrome logo badge laser etched with Zero Halliburton for Lexus, sumptuous interior lining featuring a Lexus grille motif and a Lexus embossed leather logo badge. The custom Lexus Black Line Zero Halliburton luggage set includes an Edge Lightweight 22” Continental Carry-on and a 26” Medium Travel Case, both in black. Travel cases will be sent to guests at the address of their choice.
The new 2021 Lexus NX 300h F SPORT Black Line special edition is now available. With only 1,000 units to be produced in the next three months, the suggested MSRP is $46,810.