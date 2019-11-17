We've had a first look at the 2020 Chevy Corvette Convertible back in October. It was a sublime feeling, as this is the first-ever retractable hardtop Corvette, and on a mid-engined 'Vette at that. It differs a lot from the non-convertible Corvette C8 in terms of aesthetics but ultimately, it's the same sports car – just with the capability to retract its roof in 16 seconds as long as you're running up to 30 miles per hour.

However, this video uploaded by Drive 615 on Youtube shows a different version of the topless Corvette.

The uploader has spotted a wrecked 2020 Corvette Convertible at the back of the Corvette assembly plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky. That wasn't the uploader's initial mission, though, as he initially wanted to spot a Corvette C8 in Accelerate Yellow. Instead, this totaled prototype of the Convertible C8 surfaced.

It's hard to decipher what exactly happened to the wrecked prototype. Based on the video, however, you could see that the airbags have been deployed, plus one of the wheels was missing. With that, we can say that the roofless prototype met an accident while doing further tests.

There's a handful of things we know about the topless Corvette. Chevy considered using a fabric roof for it but the company scrapped the idea because "the C7 Convertible wasn't cool." Moreover, the Convertible Corvette only weighs 80 pounds heavier than the coupe version, which is quite negligible.

Production of the Corvette Convertible is scheduled to start late this year, with right-hand versions slated to be available on a later date. Chevrolet says that the retractable roof version will only be $7,500 more than the coupe version, which should be around $67,000.