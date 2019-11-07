Here is the first glimpse of the Karma SC2 concept ahead of its debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. It arrives at the event along with a high-performance Revero GTS.

The teaser image only shows half of the SC2 in a photo looking down at its roof. Karma refers to the vehicle as an "evolution of the dramatic SC1 Vision Concept" (gallery below). Unlike the predecessor, the new vehicle is a hardtop rather than a roadster. Judging by the door seams, there appears to be a massive opening for entering each side similar to the ones on the SC1. A long nose and short rear deck give the machine a classic sports car shape.

Gallery: Karma SC1 Vision Concept

12 Photos

The company also hints that it wants to expand beyond just being an automaker and intends to outline some of the plans during the LA Auto Show. "Karma is evolving beyond a car company to become a tech-driven brand equally focused on being an important engineering, design, customization resource, and high-tech incubator to others," CEO Dr. Lance Zhou, said in the SC2's teaser.

Karma indicates that the look of the SC1 and SC2 influences the company's next production vehicles. In the meantime, the Revero GTS would offer a meaner version of the company's existing model. When the automaker introduced the Revero GT at the Shanghai Motor Show, it said the GTS was able to reach 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.9 seconds and scheduled the on-sale date for early 2020.

The mildly hot Revero GT adopts a BMW-sourced powertrain with a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder and 28-kilowatt-hour battery back. The setup offers 535 horsepower (399 kilowatts) and 550 pound-feet (746 Nm) of torque. It can reach 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and has an EV-only range of 61 miles (98 kilometers) in the EPA test.