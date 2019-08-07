Now that the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 coupe is here, the excitement is starting to build for the convertible version. A new spy video provides a great look at a camouflaged test mule in a parking lot and briefly catches it driving.

Gallery: 2020 Chevy Corvette Convertible pre-production

7 Photos

The C8 convertible looks largely identical to the coupe, except for the design of the rear deck. Looking through the camouflage, this test mules shows the pointy nacelles that sit above the seats. The altered styling means that the open-roof model can't have the transparent engine cover from the fixed-top version.

As evident here and in an earlier spy video, the C8 convertible uses a folding hardtop for its opening roof – a first for the 'Vette. The layout weighs more than using a piece of fabric but has advantages like better insulation, particularly for colder places, and an improved appearance. With the top in place, like on this test mule, it's hard to even know that this is a convertible unless you're very familiar with the new Corvette.

Don't expect any significant mechanical changes for the convertible, versus the coupe. Both should use a 6.2-liter V8 making up to 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) and running exclusively through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. All the performance goodies from the Z51 package should be available for installation on the droptop, including the spoiler, revised suspension, stickier tires, and other tweaks.

The debut and sale dates for the C8 convertible are mysteries at this point. The droptop might have an unveiling before the end of the year. However, expect coupe production to occupy the factory initially. Therefore, assembly of the droptop might not begin until 2020.