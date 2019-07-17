A hardcore special edition of a hardcore version of an already hardcore supercar – that’s one simple way to describe the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro. What’s sort of funny is that this isn’t even the ultimate variant as we all know a Black Series model is expected to land at some point in 2020. The “awe-inspiring” coupe as described by the three-pointed star finally has a price tag in the United States. Are you ready? $200,645, including the destination and delivery charge.

We know that in the hands of a professional driver, the GT R Pro can lap the Nürburgring in 7:04 as demonstrated by AMG GT3 racing driver Maro Engel late in 2018. But what someone who is not a fully fledged racing driver? Sport Auto’s Christian Gebhardt, who knows his way around the Green Hell, had the chance to hop onto the driver’s seat and take the track-focused supercar for a quick run.

He crossed the finish line in a not-too-shabby 7 minutes and 6.60 seconds, so he was only about two seconds slower than German professional racing driver Maro Engel. It’s important to mention the GT R Pro driven hard at the Nürburgring was equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 ZP tires developed for maximum track performance to get the most out of the car.

Mercedes-Benz USA says the new GT R Pro will be available at dealers towards the end of the year. Bear in mind production is capped at only 750 units for the entire world and just 150 of them are earmarked for the U.S., so better act fast if you want to get your hands on one of these rear-wheel-drive track beasts. If you're willing to wait for the Black Series, prepare to pay what will likely be a massive premium over the Pro.

For comparison, we've attached below Maro Engel's Nürburgring lap with the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro from late last year.

