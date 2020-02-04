There's nothing better than bringing the past and future together in this amazing prize package.

The ultimate Corvette prize package is a 'Vette-lover's dream. This 2020 Corvette is completely loaded with the 3LT Premium Package, Z51 Performance Package, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, and carbon-fiber-everywhere packages. All-in, it retails for over $90,000. 

The classic Corvette is no slouch, either. The Salsa Red 1962 Corvette roadster features a 376ci LS3 V8 producing 430 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque that's mated to a 4L65-E automatic transmission. Less than 200 miles have been driven on this beauty since its restoration. It's practically a baby.

Gallery: Corvette Dream Giveaway Prize Package

Dream Giveaway Corvettes
11 Photos
2020 Corvette Stingray

  • Torch Red exterior
  • Adrenaline Red leather interior
  • 6.2L LT2 High Output V-8 engine
  • 495 horsepower
  • 470 lb.-ft. of torque
  • 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds
  • 8-speed automatic transmission
  • Performance rear axle
  • 3LT Premium equipment package (an $11,950 extra cost)
  • Z51 Performance package HH (a $5,000 extra cost)
  • Magnetic Selective Ride Control (a $1,895 extra cost)
  • Battery protection package (a $100 extra cost)
  • Carbon flash metallic painted outside mirrors and spoiler (a $100 extra cost)
  • Carbon fiber interior trim, cluster, console, door switch plates (a $1,500 extra cost)
  • Two-tone seats, red and black (a $395 extra cost)
  • Engine appearance package (a $995 extra cost)
  • Carbon fiber dual roof package (a $3495 extra cost)
  • Visible carbon fiber ground effects (a $4,850 extra cost)
  • Carbon flash painted high wing spoiler (a $1,150 extra cost)
  • Premium outdoor car cover (a $460 extra cost)
  • Black wheel center caps (a $250 extra cost)
  • Black locking lug nuts (a $120 extra cost)
  • Bright Red painted brake calipers (a $595 extra cost)
  • Black five-spoke Trident aluminum wheels (19x8.5-inch front, 20 x11-inch rear
  • 245/35ZR19 front and 305/30ZR20 rear blackwall high performance tires

1962 Corvette Roadster (with removable hard top)

  • No expense spared restoration
  • Salsa Red exterior
  • Flame Red interior
  • Less than 200 miles since full restoration
  • LS3 V-8 engine
  • 430 horsepower
  • 425 lb.-ft. of torque
  • 4L65-E automatic transmission
  • Holley Sniper EFI induction system
  • Custom 1957/1958 grille
  • Frenched headlights
  • Electrically activated ZR1-style hood with Plexiglas engine-reveal insert
  • Art Morrison chassis
  • C6 Corvette suspension
  • Adjustable coilover shocks
  • Rear triangulated four-link suspension
  • Four-wheel disc brakes
  • Show-quality paint
  • Show-quality interior
  • Top-grade leather bucket seats
  • Autometer gauges
  • 17-inch wheels and tires
  • 3.50:1 rear-gear ratio
  • Magnaflow dual exhaust