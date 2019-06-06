Formula 1 visits the United States only once per year, and that's for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas at the amazing Circuit of the Americas (COTA) road course. You should go, and take a friend while you're at it. But don't just buy a pair of tickets for the bleachers – go in style as a VIP.

The SCCA Foundation, which is the charitable arm of the Sports Car Club of America, is giving away through its fundraiser sweepstakes an incredible VIP experience for two people to attend this year's Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix at COTA on November 1-3. They're also giving Motor1.com readers a special deal: Use code SCCA20 at checkout and receive an extra 20% more tickets free. Donations to the giveaway will go to the many programs the foundation supports, which includes teen driver safety, the encouragement and promotion of women in motorsport, giving veterans the opportunity to race, and many more worthy pursuits.

The VIP experience includes tickets to the race; VIP Suite Access; $3,000 in cash for travel, food, and other expenses; and special access to the SCCA Pro Racing F4 race with paddock access and an invitation to the series' Championship Awards Banquet.

The winner of last year’s VIP trip, Joe Burris of Atlanta, raved about the experience. “The COTA club has spoiled us,” he said. “Great facilities, good food, and free alcohol always make for a good time!” Inside the VIP areas, Burris and his wife met Kevin Magnussen, Conor Daly, Jacques Villeneuve, Zak Brown, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and many other fans in attendance. “We had the best seats at the track to watch all of the major racing moves made, as everything seems to happen right there in the turn 12 complex.”

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE! There's a second prize drawing for two entries to the Skip Barber One-Day GT Racing School. You and one very lucky friend can hone your high-performance driving skills with the help of Skip Barber's expert teachers and plenty of on-track instruction.

Click here to donate to the SCCA Foundation, which enters you in this drawing to win a 2019 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix VIP experience or two entries to the Skip Barber One-Day GT Racing School. Don't forget to use the code SCCA20 at checkout to receive 20% more tickets for free.