With relatively compact dimensions and the capability to produce a lot of power, V8 engines and performance cars are a natural combination. In addition to the venerable Chevrolet Corvette, vehicles like the Ferrari 488, McLaren 720S, and many other vehicles produce obscene outputs from eight-cylinder mills.

For the time being, the Koenigsegg Agera RS wears the crown as the most powerful V8 with its biturbo 5.0-liter unit that has 1,360 hp (1,014 kW).

Like the Fiesta and Fiesta ST, this victory comes with a caveat. Hennessey will soon start delivering customer units of its Venom F5 with a 7.4-liter biturbo V8 making 1600 hp (1,193 kW).

This is especially true because the Agera RS is now ending production, while the Venom F5 is just about to enter the market.