Audi’s family of electric vehicles was expanded with the addition of the Q4 E-Tron in April this year, when both the regular and Sportback models were unveiled. Now ready to be configured online at the brand’s official site, the electric crossover duo has been priced, and it’s fair to say it’s very competitively positioned.

The cheapest 2022 Q4 E-Tron money can buy costs $43,900 for the Q4 40 E-Tron, which has one electric motor and an 82-kWh battery pack. If you go for the more powerful twin-motor Q4 50 E-Tron, it will set you back at least $49,900 with the same battery. The most expensive model is the Q4 Sportback 50 E-Tron, which has an MSRP of $52,700. All prices are Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price and exclude the $1,095 handling and destination fees.

Gallery: 2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron

34 Photos

To put these values into perspective, the Audi Q5 has a starting price of $44,100 for the 2022 model year. The entry-level model is the Q5 Premium 45 TFSI with a standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system and an automatic gearbox. From the company’s EV family, the E-Tron EV SUV offers more room and more power for at least $65,900. Both the Q4 E-Tron/Q4 Sportback E-Tron duo and the E-Tron are eligible for a potential federal tax credit of $7,500.

Being the base model on the US market, the Q4 40 E-Tron comes with a single electric motor delivering 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 229 pound-feet (310 Newton-meters) of torque, sent exclusively to the rear wheels. The EPA numbers for this version are not out yet, though the more powerful twin-motor Q4 50 E-Tron has an EPA-estimated range of 241 miles.

Speaking of the bi-motor variant, it has a system output of 295 hp (220 kW) and 339 lb-ft (460 nm). On paper, it should be able to sprint from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in 5.8 seconds.