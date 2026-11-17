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A $1.6 Million McLaren Senna Couldn't Find A Buyer. Now It's Sitting Neglected

Philippine Customs dropped the McLaren Senna auction floor to about $1.37 million after the first sealed-bid sale drew no buyer.

Photo by: Philippines Bureau of Customs

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 17, at 4:42am ET

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Philippine Customs just marked down one of the rarest cars on the planet. The McLaren Senna failed to clear its $1.61 million floor price at an April auction.

Officials have now cut the ask by 15 percent for a second try. The car sits in a Manila customs yard alongside a confiscated LaFerrari coupe, part of a broader batch of seized ultra-low-volume exotics.

The Ferrari still carries no auction price at all. Both cases are tied to ongoing tax and smuggling investigations that left the cars in government custody.

The $1.61 Million Bid Floor Failed

Seized McLaren Senna

Photo by: Philippines Bureau of Customs

The Bureau of Customs ran a sealed-bid auction at the Port of Manila on April 28, 2026, offering 12 seized vehicles including the 2021 Senna. According to figures compiled by PortCalls, the Senna's floor price was set at 102,042,250.95 Philippine pesos, about $1.61 million.

No buyer stepped up. Of the 12 cars on the block that day, only one found a taker: a 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom that sold for 25,548,050 pesos, roughly $402,000, according to the same reporting attributed to the Philippine News Agency.

Customs responded by relisting the Senna for a May 29 auction at 86,735,913.31 pesos, about $1.37 million. That's a 15 percent cut from the April floor. The car went up again in an October 30, 2026 sealed-bid auction alongside 10 other luxury vehicles, and it's still sitting unsold in Bureau of Customs custody.

One McLaren this rare doesn't have a deep pool of bidders to begin with. The Senna, named for the three-time Formula 1 champion, was built in a run of 500. A government sealed-bid process is a different animal from a Ferrari Daytona SP3 auction record set at a specialty house.

Philippine Bureau Of Customs Raids And The $21.9 Million Haul

Seized LaFerrari

Photo by: Philippines Bureau of Customs

The Senna and the LaFerrari are part of a larger group of seized luxury cars that Customs links to alleged illegal importation and tax evasion. In a separate 2025 operation, the agency reported discovering around 1.4 billion pesos (about $21,900,000) worth of smuggled high-end vehicles, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maybach and Maserati models, in warehouses in Pasay and Parañaque.

Owners of the seized cars typically get 15 days to produce proof that taxes have been paid. Whatever paperwork surfaced wasn't enough to release either the Senna or the LaFerrari. Both ended up on the customs compound's auction block instead.

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The LaFerrari, found at the Pasay site, is parked outdoors next to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan with no floor price assigned yet. Other confiscated Rolls-Royce SUVs have already cleared the block, including a 2023 Cullinan that brought in about 29 million pesos ($453,000) in a February 2026 auction and a separate 2021 Cullinan that sold for roughly 23 million pesos ($360,000) through a negotiated sale after an auction failed to draw bidders.

Those sales show Customs can convert seized ultra-luxury metal into serious revenue when prices line up with what buyers expect. The Senna's repeat failure and the LaFerrari's status as one of 499 built sit alongside another reported concern in local coverage: some wealthy bidders worry about title, registration and long-term legal risk on confiscated cars still linked to tax and corruption probes, even if the hammer price looks tempting.

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Source: PortCalls via MotorBiscuit

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