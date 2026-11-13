Home

News

Design

Meet The Sanrivatti One: The Hypercar You Ride Rather Than Drive

Santiago Sánchez Rivero centers the Sanrivatti One on its Apex Position layout, claimed 28-degree visibility, and a dedicated driver training program.

Photo by: Sanrivatti

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 13, at 7:23am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Santiago Sánchez Rivero just revealed a track-only hypercar that puts the driver on its stomach, arms stretched forward, legs tucked behind. The Sanrivatti One pairs that posture with an 800-hp Judd V10. The first customer car is not due until 2030.

Sánchez Rivero calls the layout the Apex Position, and he built the whole car around it. The claim: a wider field of view than any current hypercar offers, with conventional pedals and a steering wheel despite the odd stance.

The project started as a reaction to where hypercars were heading, according to Sánchez Rivero. He said:

'I did not agree or like the way that the industry was going in the hypercar sector. It was going more towards spec sheets and numbers, and I feel that we forgot the essence of why do people drive?'

The Apex Position Changes the Driving View

Sanrivatti One

Photos by: Sanrivatti

Sanrivatti One

Photos by: Sanrivatti

In the Apex Position, the driver lies head-forward with arms extended toward the wheel and legs stretched back toward pedals mounted behind them. It's a layout borrowed from motorcycle racing. Sánchez Rivero says the pose gives drivers a vertical field of view of 28 degrees, against 15.5 degrees for a benchmark hypercar he used as a comparison point.

That expanded vertical view is the core engineering case for the car. The One keeps a normal steering wheel and foot pedals rather than the hand controls or joystick setups seen on some experimental racers.

Nobody has driven a road-legal or track-only machine built this way before. That's exactly the problem Sánchez Rivero says he now has to solve for his customers. He said:

'We are doing something that no one has done before, so no one has experience in driving this type of vehicle.'

His answer is a dedicated driver program, built to teach buyers how to operate a car with no established driving convention. It's closer to a club than a delivery checklist. Sánchez Rivero said:

'What we are doing is we are also giving our clients a driver program, a club, where we teach you how to drive this car.'

Gallery: Sanrivatti One

22

Source: Sanrivatti

5.5-Liter V10 And 200-MPH Target

Under the aircraft-inspired bodywork sits a naturally aspirated, 5.5-liter Judd V10 targeting 800 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and roughly 516 pound-feet of torque, sending power through a six-speed sequential Hewland transmission. Sánchez Rivero's team targets a 200-mph top speed.

The car rides on a carbon fiber tub. Sánchez Rivero says its shape takes cues from fighter jets and from a peregrine falcon's hunting dive. Dry weight is targeted at 2,425 pounds, light enough that an 800-hp naturally aspirated V10 should produce a serious power-to-weight ratio once development wraps up.

What do you think?

View

Comments

Every figure attached to the One right now is a target. Sánchez Rivero's team describes engineering, validation and testing as still in progress, and that leaves output, weight and top speed open to change before the car reaches a track.

The Sanrivatti One joins a run of recent track-only machines chasing driver feel over raw numbers, a lineage that includes cars like the road-legal yet track-focused Dallara Stradale and its various body styles. Sánchez Rivero's first customer delivery is not expected until 2030, giving his small team years to prove the Apex Position works outside a design studio.

More Track Cars:

Karma’s Revero Just Became A 1,200-HP V8 Hybrid Track Weapon

KTM's Lightweight Supercar Is Finally Coming To America

The Ferrari 296 GT Modificata Is A No-Rules Track Car With 720 HP

Praga Bohema Smashes Pagani's Spa Record

Source: Sanrivatti

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





The Corvette Spent 70 Years Building Its Legacy. There's No Reason To Dilute It Now





Scout Has 212,000 Reservations. Here's What Those Drivers Own





Subaru Wants To Save The Gas Engine With A More Efficient Boxer





Honda Secretly Showed Dealers Its Future Models, Including The Element. Here's What They Said





Scout Is Finally Building Real Vehicles At Its $2-Billion Factory

Latest Stories

Meet The Sanrivatti One: The Hypercar You Ride Rather Than Drive Nov 13 - Supercars -

Germany Restricts BYD, Nio And Geely Cars At Military Sites Over Security Concerns Nov 13 - Military / Police -

Aston Martin Teams Up With Star Wars For 50th Anniversary Celebrations Nov 13 - Corporate / Financial -

Lamborghini Trademarks Two Outlandish Names, Hinting At Its Next Supercars Nov 13 - Patents & Trademarks -

Jeremy Clarkson Exposes Alarming Flaws During Tesla Cybercab Ride Nov 13 - Autonomous Vehicles -

Toyota's Cheaper Sports Car Is Reportedly Back On The Menu Nov 13 - Rumors -

Audi A2 E-Tron Can Power Your Home And Charge Your Devices Nov 13 - Technology -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Bentley Unveils 2026 Remembrance Cars With A Powerful Story Behind Them





Germany Restricts BYD, Nio And Geely Cars At Military Sites Over Security Concerns





Jaguar Type 01 Gets The Star Treatment In Stunning Florence Pugh Photo Shoot





Aston Martin Teams Up With Star Wars For 50th Anniversary Celebrations





This Alpina Volkswagen Beetle Render Is Weird In All The Right Ways





Lamborghini Trademarks Two Outlandish Names, Hinting At Its Next Supercars





Bentley's Latest Mulliner Creations Take 56 Hours Just To Paint