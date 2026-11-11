Home

Ferrari

News

Two Nearly Identical Ferraris Sold On The Same Day. One Fetched $7.6 Million More

Two Ferrari Daytona SP3s sold on the same day for wildly different prices. The collector car market is getting out of hand.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Sold For $18.5 Million

Photo by: Broad Arrow Auctions

Jeff Glucker Jeff Glucker

By: Jeff Glucker

Nov 11, at 10:00am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

The only things certain in life are death, taxes, and the wild prices people will pay for a Ferrari at auction. As recent evidence suggests, a limited-run Italian supercar is clearly the best way to turn $2.3 million into $18.5 million—and you can do it in less than a year.

A rather gorgeous Verde Francesca SP3 recently crossed Broad Arrow's Las Vegas auction block for $18.54 million. That's the new high-water mark for the SP3, aside from one that fetched $26 million at a charity auction.

So what makes this particular Daytona SP3 so special? A rare color combo, exceptionally low miles, and... honestly, that's it.

This Good Green Gets The Green

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Sold For $18.5 Million

Photo by: Broad Arrow Auctions

The 829-horsepower Daytona SP3 hits on all the Ferrari hot spots. There's no added electrification and no turbochargers. You have a mighty V12 engine that screams well above 9,000 rpm, and you have it packaged in a car that takes design inspiration from the legendary Ferrari race cars of yore.

Still, the $18.54 million hammer price reflects a fairly wild blip in the market. Especially considering another SP3 was for sale on the same day, at an auction in London. RM Sotheby's in London sold a yellow SP3 for a paltry $10.9 million. Why such a large delta between the two?

According to Hagerty, the US market is far more agreeable when it comes to tossing out big bucks for rare, low-mileage supercars. The green SP3 has just 81 miles on its odometer, versus the 2,948 miles on the yellow car. That yellow car, by the way, was apparently a Ferrari press vehicle at one point.

That means the yellow one has at least lived a life on the edge compared to the green one, which is likely kept in a climate-controlled palace and rarely does its V12 get to sing a song.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Sold For $18.5 Million

Photo by: Broad Arrow Auctions

What do you think?

View

Comments

There's no denying that the green car above is a stunner. The color combo is fantastic. But it's a bit sad to think this vehicle will shuttle from owner to owner, not by its own power but inside a car carrier or the belly of a cargo jet.

Oh well, at least the person who sold it can afford to buy more cars they'll barely drive.

Gallery: Ferrari Daytona SP3 Sold For $18.5 Million

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Sold For $18.5 Million

15

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Sold For $18.5 Million Ferrari Daytona SP3 Sold For $18.5 Million Ferrari Daytona SP3 Sold For $18.5 Million Ferrari Daytona SP3 Sold For $18.5 Million Ferrari Daytona SP3 Sold For $18.5 Million Ferrari Daytona SP3 Sold For $18.5 Million

Source: Broad Arrow Auctions

More Ferrari News

Jeremy Clarkson's Ferrari F355 Is Back At Auction. Could It Finally Fetch A Six-Figure Price?

Want A Ferrari Luce? You'll Have To Wait Until 2028

Ferrari F50 Sets New Auction Record With $18.7 Million Sale

Ferrari 308 Tribute Brings Back Manual V8 And Carbon Body

Source: Hagerty

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular

From Detroit To Tokyo: Where Every Major Automaker Calls Home

From Detroit To Tokyo: Where Every Major Automaker Calls Home

Lamborghini Temerario Gets Even Louder With Official Titanium Akrapovič Exhaust

Lamborghini Temerario Gets Even Louder With Official Titanium Akrapovič Exhaust

They Spent Eight Years Building A Lancia Stratos. Now They Can Finally Drive It

They Spent Eight Years Building A Lancia Stratos. Now They Can Finally Drive It

12 Crossovers That Are Surprisingly Good At Off-Roading

12 Crossovers That Are Surprisingly Good At Off-Roading

Holy Crap: The Ford Mustang Cobra Is Coming Back

Holy Crap: The Ford Mustang Cobra Is Coming Back

latest articles

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU



They Spent Eight Years Building A Lancia Stratos. Now They Can Finally Drive It



The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring Is a Minivan-Shaped Supercar: Driven



Jeremy Clarkson's Ferrari F355 Is Back At Auction. Could It Finally Fetch A Six-Figure Price?



Lucid's Sub-$50,000 Electric SUV Is Coming Into Focus In New Teaser



Want A Ferrari Luce? You'll Have To Wait Until 2028



Your Car Has Airbags In Places You Probably Didn't Even Know



Ferrari F50 Sets New Auction Record With $18.7 Million Sale