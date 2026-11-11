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Two Nearly Identical Ferraris Sold On The Same Day. One Fetched $7.6 Million More

Two Ferrari Daytona SP3s sold on the same day for wildly different prices. The collector car market is getting out of hand.

Photo by: Broad Arrow Auctions

Jeff Glucker

By: Jeff Glucker

Nov 11, at 10:00am ET

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The only things certain in life are death, taxes, and the wild prices people will pay for a Ferrari at auction. As recent evidence suggests, a limited-run Italian supercar is clearly the best way to turn $2.3 million into $18.5 million—and you can do it in less than a year.

A rather gorgeous Verde Francesca SP3 recently crossed Broad Arrow's Las Vegas auction block for $18.54 million. That's the new high-water mark for the SP3, aside from one that fetched $26 million at a charity auction.

So what makes this particular Daytona SP3 so special? A rare color combo, exceptionally low miles, and... honestly, that's it.

This Good Green Gets The Green

Photo by: Broad Arrow Auctions

The 829-horsepower Daytona SP3 hits on all the Ferrari hot spots. There's no added electrification and no turbochargers. You have a mighty V12 engine that screams well above 9,000 rpm, and you have it packaged in a car that takes design inspiration from the legendary Ferrari race cars of yore.

Still, the $18.54 million hammer price reflects a fairly wild blip in the market. Especially considering another SP3 was for sale on the same day, at an auction in London. RM Sotheby's in London sold a yellow SP3 for a paltry $10.9 million. Why such a large delta between the two?

According to Hagerty, the US market is far more agreeable when it comes to tossing out big bucks for rare, low-mileage supercars. The green SP3 has just 81 miles on its odometer, versus the 2,948 miles on the yellow car. That yellow car, by the way, was apparently a Ferrari press vehicle at one point.

That means the yellow one has at least lived a life on the edge compared to the green one, which is likely kept in a climate-controlled palace and rarely does its V12 get to sing a song.

Photo by: Broad Arrow Auctions

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There's no denying that the green car above is a stunner. The color combo is fantastic. But it's a bit sad to think this vehicle will shuttle from owner to owner, not by its own power but inside a car carrier or the belly of a cargo jet.

Oh well, at least the person who sold it can afford to buy more cars they'll barely drive.

Gallery: Ferrari Daytona SP3 Sold For $18.5 Million

15

Source: Broad Arrow Auctions

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Source: Hagerty

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