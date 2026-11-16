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Spyker Wants To Beat Bugatti And Pagani: "We Will Position Ourselves At The Very Top"

The Spyker C8 Preliator XXV Coupe targets 25 buyers by 2027 with aviation-inspired design, Dutch identity, and labor-intensive aluminum craftsmanship.

Photo by: Spyker

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 16, at 1:51am ET

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Spyker is building a six-speed manual hypercar with 800 horsepower, and Victor Muller wants it parked next to Pagani and Bugatti. The Dutch marque's C8 Preliator XXV Coupe is a 25-car run. The first checks have already cleared.

Deliveries start in the second quarter of 2027, with all 25 cars finished by the end of that year. Muller secured the rights to the Spyker name in October 2025 after the brand's second bankruptcy in 2021. He says the funding and engineering are done.

"We will position ourselves at the very top of the market, where Pagani, Koenigsegg, Bugatti, and Gordon Murray Automotive are the established brands," Muller told CarScoops, which first reported the plan.

Spyker C8 Preliator XXV: 800 Horsepower And 25 Cars

Spyker C8 Preliator XXV

Photo by: Spyker

The C8 Preliator XXV Coupe runs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 making 800 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque, sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual. No dual-clutch, no automatic option.

Most of Spyker's stated rivals have moved to paddle shifters. This is a deliberate throwback.

Spyker builds the car's body from hand-formed aluminum panels, a slower and costlier method than stamping sheet metal by machine. Each example takes roughly 2,100 hours to build. That figure explains why the run tops out at 25 cars rather than hundreds.

Muller pitches the car on something other than raw output. He said:

'There is a clearly defined group of buyers who are drawn to Spyker's distinctive aviation-inspired design, our craftsmanship and our Dutch identity.'

The brand's griffin badge and cockpit-style cabins have carried that aviation theme since its earlier models.

Spyker isn't alone chasing this tier with low-volume engineering. Peregryn is already shifting Ultima-based GT-R and GT-S production to the United States, while the revived Bristol Fighter is returning as a tiny continuation run from existing chassis with a specialist British manufacturing partner.

Gallery: Spyker C8 Preliator XXV

9

Source: Spyker

Spyker Deliveries Begin In The Second Quarter Of 2027

Muller's plan reaches past this one coupe. He has said Spyker intends to build 50 cars a year globally once the brand is running at full pace, with the Preliator XXV accounting for half that number through 2027.

"Spyker will build 50 cars for the entire global market in a good year," Muller said. He has also said the company already has enough buyers lined up to sustain that pace, though Spyker hasn't published order numbers or a waiting list count.

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The twin bankruptcies, in 2014 and again in 2021, left the brand's survival an open question for years before Muller regained the name. That track record means this comeback plan gets a closer look than a start-up arriving with fresh cash.

Muller has tied the company's future to more than this single model. "Success for Spyker means building a long-term, sustainable business, fed by new designs and new models for years to come," he said. Whether 25 buyers actually sign for the Preliator XXV by the end of 2027 will be the first real test of that plan.

More About Spyker:

Spyker Is Back: The 789-hp C8 Preliator XXV Makes Its Debut

Spyker Previews Its New Supercar: Twin-Turbo V8 With 800 Horsepower

Spyker Refuses To Die

The Spyker C8 Is the Coolest Car For The Money, Period

Source: CarScoops

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