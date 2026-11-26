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Canceled Or Not, The Cybertruck Is America's Fastest Selling Used Truck

Days on market show Tesla Cybertruck and other used EV pickups moving quicker than similar hybrid and gasoline trucks in October 2026.

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 26, at 5:25am ET

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Tesla's Cybertruck is on the way out. The angular stainless steel pickup is still outselling nearly every other used truck in the country while it waits for the end.

Used Cybertrucks spent an average of just 39.1 days on dealer lots in October 2026, according to research firm iSeeCars. That's 26.4 days faster than the overall used-pickup average of 65.5 days, and it lands the truck 16th among every used vehicle sold in the US that month.

iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said:

'The combination of sustained high fuel prices and a dramatic drop in market value essentially 'flips the script' on EVs when they transition from new to used status.'

Used buyers chase value, he noted, and a gas bill that jumps 20 to 30 percent makes an EV's running costs hard to ignore.

Tesla Cybertruck Tops The Used-Truck Rankings At 39.1 Days

Tesla Cybertruck (2024) Live

iSeeCars pulled its numbers from more than 1.1 million sales of one- to five-year-old used vehicles across October 2026. The Cybertruck's 39.1-day average beat every other pickup in the study, gas or electric. It placed well ahead of Tesla's own best-selling models, the Model 3 (39.5 days, 18th overall) and Model Y (39.8 days, 24th).

The result lands weeks after Tesla confirmed plans to wind down Cybertruck production. Steep new-truck depreciation, documented in our coverage of Cybertruck's resale value, has put used examples within reach of buyers who would never have considered one new.

Electric pickups filled four of the 10 fastest-selling spots in the truck rankings, including three of the top four places behind the Cybertruck. At the bottom, the Chevrolet Silverado EV finished dead last among all 24 trucks studied. It lingered 107.5 days on lots, 68.4 days longer than the Cybertruck it shares a segment with.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck (2024) Live

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How Ford, Rivian And Toyota Stack Up Against The Cybertruck

The Ford Maverick Hybrid came closest to the Cybertruck's pace, selling in 43.3 days. The Rivian R1T followed at 45.2 days, and the Ford F-150 Lightning rounded out the electrified group at 47.4 days.

Toyota's Tacoma was the fastest gasoline truck in the study, moving in 50.1 days. A strong gas-powered nameplate can still compete even as electrified trucks crowd the front of the pack.

A truck that sells in 39 days could still move at a discount, and days-on-market says nothing about how many of a given model dealers actually stock. Shoppers comparing a Cybertruck against a Maverick Hybrid or an R1T should weigh purchase price and running costs alongside how fast the listing disappeared.

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The broader EV pattern backs up the Cybertruck's standing. Used EVs averaged 45.6 days across all segments in October, beating hybrids at 54.5 days and gas vehicles at 61.0 days. iSeeCars put the gap at roughly 25 percent against gasoline models. Sixteen of the 25 fastest-selling used vehicles overall were fully electric, led by the Audi A4 Allroad at 33.7 days.

The Cadillac Escalade IQ was the single slowest-selling vehicle in the entire study at 134.3 days, trailed by the Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid, the Lincoln Corsair Hybrid, and the Silverado EV. Pricier electric models still move slower than their cheaper counterparts regardless of powertrain.

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Source: iSeeCars

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