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This Company Wants To Keep The Cybertruck Alive, For Some Reason

The tuner proposes licensing Tesla Cybertruck production, using outside investors while Tesla focuses Texas factory space on the upcoming Cybercab platform.

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 16, at 3:07am ET

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Unplugged Performance has a message for Tesla: do not kill the Cybertruck line, hand it over. The aftermarket shop, known for its lift kits and armor packages for the electric pickup, posted an open offer on X this week to take over production entirely.

The pitch came days after Tesla confirmed it would keep building the Cybertruck through the end of summer 2027, pushing past an earlier mid-2027 target. Unplugged says it would fund the operation itself and wants Tesla's answer before that deadline arrives.

In its post on X, Unplugged framed the offer as support for Tesla's priorities. "We fully support putting Cybercab first, and we'd be glad to take the Cybertruck line off your hands," the company wrote. "We'd fund it with a consortium of investors and run it at no cost to Tesla's floor space, headcount, or focus."

Unplugged Performance's Cybertruck Offer To Tesla

Unplugged Performance Invincible Tesla Cybertruck

The proposal asks Tesla for a production license, nothing more. Unplugged would bring in outside investors to cover the costs. Tesla would collect a license fee plus revenue from Full Self-Driving and the Robotaxi network on every vehicle built.

Unplugged also pitched the platform as bigger than one truck. The company floated a three-row "CyberSUV" and an unmanned "CyberCargo" hauler as potential Cybertruck-based variants, building on SUV and cargo ideas Tesla has floated conceptually without any formal reveal. The company said:

'We believe this is highly fundable because one production platform serves three markets: existing demand for the pickup, pent-up demand for a seven-seat SUV, and Robotaxi network vehicles in useful all-terrain form factors.'

Staffing would not be a blank slate, according to Unplugged. "The number of Tesla alumni who have reached out offering to help has been overwhelming," the company said, adding it already has a team with experience building the trucks. It also said the outreach to investors was only to gauge interest, not an offer to sell securities or a request for funds.

Unplugged would even let Cybercab jump the line for batteries, a notable concession given how tight battery supply has been across Tesla's lineup.

Unplugged-built trucks could cost more and come with lower peak output than Tesla's own production run.

Gallery: Unplugged Performance Invincible Tesla Cybertruck

17

Cybertruck Production And The Cybercab Changeover

Tesla's Texas factory is the only place the Cybertruck gets built. It is also where the Cybercab's small-car platform is slated to take over. CEO Elon Musk tied the original wind-down plan directly to that changeover, saying the plant needed the space.

Musk has since softened the timeline. Cybertruck production now runs through the end of summer 2027 instead of winding down around mid-year. He described the shift as working through the order backlog. Musk said:

'Pickup production is being extended through summer of next year to work through more of the Cybertruck order backlog.'

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Tesla's own third-quarter figures list Cybercab capacity at the Texas plant as greater than 125,000 vehicles annually, a lower threshold that still means freeing up floor space currently tied to the truck. Nobody has answered whether that capacity gets filled on Tesla's original schedule, or gets renegotiated around an Unplugged-run Cybertruck line next door.

Tesla has not responded publicly to the offer. The planned production wind-down remains the official word for now. Unplugged says it is organizing investors and recruiting manufacturing talent in the meantime, with no license and no funding commitment secured.

More From Tesla:

Why Tesla's Design Chief Preserved His Model S Plaid #001

Jeremy Clarkson Exposes Alarming Flaws During Tesla Cybercab Ride

Tesla Will Have To Refund Cybertruck Deposits, Musk Says

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Source: Unplugged Performance

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