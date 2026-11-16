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Tesla Cybercab Orders Open At $29,990. Subscription Is Mandatory

Select Tesla Cybercab buyers face a $1,000 non-refundable deposit, a $299 monthly Autonomy Subscription, and operation limited to geofenced service zones.

Photo by: Tesla

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 16, at 5:27am ET

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Tesla has opened the Cybercab to private buyers, and the fine print does most of the talking. Select customers can now order the two-seat robotaxi for $29,990 before taxes.

The car only drives itself where Tesla already runs its Robotaxi service. That means Texas and Florida, and only parts of them.

Deliveries begin in December 2026, starting in Austin, and the order page spells out exactly what buyers are and are not getting.

Cybercab Price, Subscription, And Delivery Timing

First Tesla Cybercab with Starlink integration

Photo by: Tesla

The order costs a $1,000 non-refundable deposit that locks in a build slot. Tesla's email to invited buyers put it plainly: "Only available in supported service areas. Subscription required for operation."

That subscription is not optional. Running the Cybercab means paying $299 a month for what Tesla calls an Autonomy Subscription, with the first month included in the purchase.

Tesla says the car is a purpose-built autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals in its normal setup. The subscription terms let the company suspend autonomous driving features if the agreement is violated.

Add the numbers and a Cybercab runs about $65,600 over its first ten years, factoring in the included first month of service, if the $299 monthly fee and today's vehicle price hold roughly steady that whole time. Tesla plans to sell Cybercabs through the end of 2026, with the Austin plant handling early builds before other markets come online.

Inside, buyers get two seats, a 21-inch center touchscreen, and 20.1 cubic feet of cargo room. Tesla first published those numbers when it detailed the Cybercab's specs as a small purpose-built robotaxi.

Where The Cybercab Can Actually Operate

Tesla Cybercab Interior

Photo by: Motor1.com

Tesla lists eight cities as supported Robotaxi territory: Austin, Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, and San Antonio in Texas, plus Miami, Orlando, and Tampa in Florida. The vehicle operates inside those defined service areas, and Tesla's terms say the zones are limited and can change over time.

Even inside those eight cities, early coverage notes that Robotaxi operating zones may cover less ground than Tesla's wider marketing maps suggest. That can limit how far a Cybercab runs on its own in daily use, especially if regular trips stretch toward the edge of the service area.

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Tesla's Robotaxi program has drawn federal attention well before this sales launch. That includes scrutiny tied to a hidden joystick control that raised questions about how hands-off the rides actually are.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an Audit Query into Tesla's certification that the Cybercab meets all Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The agency is examining the technical data behind the car's missing manual controls, including how a vehicle certified without a traditional foot pedal and steering wheel fits rules that typically assume those parts are present.

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Source: Tesla

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