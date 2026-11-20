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Elon Musk Is Planning A Tesla Model Y With No Steering Wheel Or Pedals

Musk outlined a steering-wheel-free Tesla Model Y for families, leaving timing, pricing, and whether consumers can buy it all unresolved.

Photo by: Tesla

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 20, at 2:34am ET

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Elon Musk wants to sell you on a Tesla that seats a whole family, minus the driver. At the New York Times DealBook Summit on November 18, the Tesla CEO said the company plans a version of the Model Y with no steering wheel and no pedals, built to carry six or seven people.

Musk said it would be a companion to the two-seat Cybercab. The idea is a driverless people-mover for groups too big for Tesla's smallest robotaxi.

Musk Pitches A Six- Or Seven-Seat Robotaxi

2027 Tesla Model Y L

Photo by: Tesla

"We still need autonomous vehicles if you've got 4 or 6, or a whole family," Musk said at the summit, describing a Model Y variant built around group trips rather than solo rides. He gave no name for the vehicle, no price and no launch date.

That vagueness isn't an accident of a live interview. Every outlet that covered the announcement, from trade press to financial media, came back with the same gap. No production site, no regulatory filing, no sign Tesla has even started building one.

Musk did offer one number. He said the Cybercab, Tesla's existing steering-wheel-free robotaxi already running in Austin, should cover about 90 percent of passenger miles on its own. The bigger Model Y would handle the rest for families and larger groups the two-seater can't take.

Whether Tesla sells this vehicle to consumers or keeps it inside its own robotaxi fleet is unclear. Musk didn't say.

How It Would Differ From Tesla's Current Robotaxi Fleet

2027 Tesla Model Y L

Photo by: Tesla

Tesla's established robotaxi operations today run on regular Model Ys with steering wheels and pedals. Cybercab is being added on top of that base as it rolls out. Those Ys carry up to four passengers, a limit the proposed six- or seven-seat version would surpass.

The Cybercab sits at the other end of that range with two seats, no manual controls, and newly deployed in Austin. It's already drawing federal scrutiny. The Cybercab's federal safety probe focuses on roughly 1,000 steering-wheel-free cars in that city.

There's also a conventionally controlled option already on sale. Tesla launched the three-row Model Y L in the US in July for $61,990, a gas-pedal-and-steering-wheel family hauler that already seats six.

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Consumer appetite for a car with no manual controls at all remains thin. Cox Automotive's 2026 Autonomous Vehicle Study found just 10 percent of US consumers prefer a fully driverless Level 5 vehicle, down from 17 percent when the firm first asked in 2016.

The most popular choice was Level 4, full autonomy with the option for a human to take over, picked by 28 percent of respondents. Only 38 percent said they would feel safe in a Level 5 vehicle, against 87 percent for a modern car with basic driver aids.

More From Tesla:

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Tesla Cybercab Orders Open At $29,990. Subscription Is Mandatory

This Company Wants To Keep The Cybertruck Alive, For Some Reason

Jeremy Clarkson Exposes Alarming Flaws During Tesla Cybercab Ride

Source: @SawyerMerritt

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