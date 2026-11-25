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The New Hyundai Elantra Almost Looked Very Different

Hyundai's design chief explains why the automaker passed on making the Elantra a liftback and stuck with a traditional sedan.

Photo by: Hyundai

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 25, at 3:54pm ET

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The new Hyundai Elantra features the automaker’s Art of Steel design language. It’s a tough, angular look that disguises a traditional sedan, but Hyundai nearly took the car in a different direction during development.

In an interview with CarBuzz, Simon Loasby, head of Hyundai’s design center, said the automaker initially envisioned the new Elantra as a liftback with a fastback-like roofline and a hatch, like the Kia Stinger. Hyundai considered a large hatch that extended from the rear of the roof but ultimately decided against it. He added:

'It kills your rear headroom. So you lose a lot of headroom, you have three across the back, you've got the hinges encroaching. So that was the balance we tried to get.'

Beyond the loss of headroom, a hatchback design would have added cost. The larger glass hatch would require bigger hinges than a traditional trunk lid. It could also allow more road and wind noise into the cabin, requiring additional insulation that would add weight.

Hyundai even considered developing a wagon variant before settling on the sedan body style.

The New Kid

2027 Hyundai Elantra

Photo by: Hyundai

The new Elantra is larger than its predecessor in nearly every dimension. It’s 3.4 inches longer and 1.2 inches wider, with a 1.2-inch longer wheelbase. According to Hyundai, the Elantra offers best-in-class rear passenger space.

Rear legroom measures 39.1 inches, with 56.5 inches for shoulders. Rear headroom is 37.7 inches. Slimmer front seat frames also help free up space for second-row passengers, who get standard rear air vents and USB-C charging ports.

There are two powertrain options, with the conventional gasoline model going on sale first. It uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, paired with Hyundai’s Intelligent Variable Transmission with Shiftronic.

A hybrid powertrain will follow for the 2028 model year. It uses the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid setup as before, but combined system output has increased from 139 horsepower to 155 hp. The Elantra Hybrid uses a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, and Hyundai targets up to 53 mpg combined.

A Forgotten Predecessor

2018 Hyundai GT Sport

Photo by: Hyundai

Hyundai previously offered a hatchback version of the Elantra, known as the Elantra GT, through the 2020 model year. The automaker discontinued the variant due to declining sales, leaving the Elantra with a single body style.

The lineup has since expanded to include a proper performance variant, the Elantra N. It packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 276 hp and is available with a six-speed manual transmission.

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A next-generation version is expected, potentially with a larger engine and styling influenced by the N Vision 74 concept. John Simmons, Hyundai’s senior group manager for product planning, told us that Hyundai has no plans to move away from its 'successful formula' with the Elantra N.

Now about that Elantra wagon...

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Source: CarBuzz

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