Home

Hyundai

Sonata

News

Hyundai Sonata Dead In Australia, But America Still Wants Sedans

Hyundai will replace the mid-size sedan with the new i30 (Elantra) in Australia.

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 20, at 12:00pm ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

Australia, it's time to say goodbye to the Hyundai Sonata. The Korean automaker is pulling the plug on its mid-size sedan in the market after years of disappointing sales. But there's already a replacement on the way. Sort of.

The final batch of Sonatas destined for Australian showrooms rolled off the production line in October, according to Hyundai Australia. A company spokesperson confirmed the news to CarExpert, saying, "The final month's production for Australia was October."

Taking its place will be the next-generation i30 Sedan, known as the Elantra in the United States and the Avante in South Korea. The new i30 is larger than the outgoing model and is expected to arrive in Australia around mid-2027 with an all-hybrid lineup.

The Sonata Couldn't Keep Up With The Camry

The Sonata's departure from Australia isn't all that surprising when you look at the sales figures. Hyundai sold just eight(!) examples in October 2026. Its year-to-date total stands at just 187 units, down nearly 40 percent compared with the same period last year.

Its closest traditional rival, the Toyota Camry, is doing much better. Toyota sold 930 Camrys in October, bringing its 2026 total to 10,401 units through the end of the month. That's a 22.2-percent increase over the same period in 2025.

Even the broader mid-size passenger car segment has shown signs of life. Sales in Australia's under-AU$60,000 medium passenger vehicle category increased 35.3 percent year-to-date through October.

The New i30 (Elantra) Will Take Its Place

Hyundai's replacement for the Sonata in Australia will be the next-generation i30 Sedan. The eighth-generation model was unveiled in June globally before making its North American debut earlier this week in Los Angeles.

The new sedan is larger than its predecessor, with Hyundai claiming it offers interior space comparable to the Toyota Camry. It measures 187.6 inches long and has a 108.3-inch wheelbase, putting it closer to the mid-size segment in terms of overall dimensions.

The new model is expected to reach Australia around mid-2027, and Hyundai has confirmed it will be offered exclusively with hybrid powertrains.

2027 Hyundai Elantra

Photo by: Hyundai

The Sonata Stays Put In The US

The Sonata's departure from Australia doesn't necessarily spell the end of the nameplate, though. At least, not yet. Hyundai hasn't announced plans to discontinue the sedan anywhere else globally, and it remains part of the automaker's lineup in several other markets—including the US.

We reached out to Hyundai's US PR team for clarification, and a company spokesperson told us:

What do you think?

View

Comments

'During this week’s debut of the all-new Elantra at the LA Auto Show, Randy Parker, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America, reaffirmed the importance of sedans to US consumers and to the company. He noted that in 2025, Americans purchased about 1.7 million sedans, nearly 12.5 percent of total industry sales. So far this year, industry sedan sales are about 13 percent. At Hyundai Motor America, sedans play an even bigger role, at more than 23 percent of total sales. The Sonata has been a key part of that success. The model continues to be part of Hyundai Motor America's long-term plans.'

The current, eighth-generation Sonata debuted in 2019 and received a substantial facelift in 2023. A ninth-generation model, reportedly carrying the internal DN9 designation, was previously expected to arrive in the second half of 2026. That never happened, however.

More From Hyundai

New Elantra N When? Hyundai Won't Move Away From Its 'Successful Formula'

New Hyundai Elantra N Caught Testing, And It Looks Spicy: Video

Source: CarExpert

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





Scout Still Has Plenty To Prove. But Its Comeback Is Starting To Feel Very Real





Audi Has 7 New Models Coming In 2027. Here's All Of Them





Honda Debuts New Three-Row SUV With Next-Gen Hybrid Technology





What If Koenigsegg Had A Sterrato Fighter? Meet The Jesko Terrang





This Jaguar XJ220 Won At Le Mans. Now You Can Drive It On Public Roads

Latest Stories

Hyundai Sonata Dead In Australia, But America Still Wants Sedans Nov 20 - Manufacturing / Production -

Waymo Just Paused Driverless Freeway Rides Across The US (Update) Nov 20 - Autonomous Vehicles -

Hyundai's Supercar Dream Is (Probably) Dead Nov 20 - Manufacturing / Production -

Koenigsegg Is Now Worth $1.4 Billion After New Investment Nov 20 - Corporate / Financial -

What If Koenigsegg Had A Sterrato Fighter? Meet The Jesko Terrang Nov 20 - Renderings -

Audi Has 7 New Models Coming In 2027. Here's All Of Them Nov 20 - Industry -

Lamborghini Temerario Spyder Gets Apple Vision Pro Immersive 3D Experience Nov 20 - Technology -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





Hyundai's Supercar Dream Is (Probably) Dead





Waymo Just Paused Driverless Freeway Rides Across The US (Update)





New Elantra N When? Hyundai Won't Move Away From Its 'Successful Formula'





Koenigsegg Is Now Worth $1.4 Billion After New Investment





2027 Hyundai Elantra Is Bigger, More Powerful, And Gets Up To 53 MPG





What If Koenigsegg Had A Sterrato Fighter? Meet The Jesko Terrang





Kia's Future Lineup Could Include A Hydrogen Minivan: Report