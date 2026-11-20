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Hyundai's Supercar Dream Is (Probably) Dead

Hyundai Design Center chief Simon Loasby explains why the automaker won't build its wild hydrogen supercar.

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 20, at 11:00am ET

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The automotive industry is a business, and businesses need to make money. Which means that not every pricey, low-volume sports car concept we see will make it to production—no matter how much we beg. Hyundai’s radical N Vision 74 might be the latest victim.

In an interview with The Drive, Simon Loasby, the head of the Hyundai Design Center, told the publication that Hyundai has no current plans to turn the concept into a production car. Rumors began circulating in 2023 that Hyundai was considering building the retro-inspired EV.

The company denied the report at the time, but that didn’t stop the speculation and whispers of a possible production model. Then, in August 2024, Hyundai mentioned the N Vision 74 in its Investor Day presentation, but the dream of a new Hyundai supercar is dead. Loasby said:

‘It comes down to the maths of how you judge what the business case is. And that if you’re very tight with the business case on only that car, the volumes of that car and the impact, you got no chance. If you open it to the overall brand-raising profile value of that, you have a bigger chance.’

So Close, But Not Forgotten

Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept

Photo by: Hyundai

Hyundai put considerable effort into the project after its debut, even building a few prototypes. According to Loasby, “We were really on it. We had the production clay model of it and the exterior, interior, and so on.”

Although Hyundai has no plans to produce the car, the N Vision 74 is inspiring future models. The new Elantra features similar styling, which may be even more evident on the upcoming Elantra N, and we expect to see other design cues on other upcoming cars.

What Will We Miss?

Photo by: Hyundai

The Hyundai N Vision 74 debuted in July 2022 as a hydrogen-powered battery-electric vehicle. It had a hydrogen fuel cell, a battery, and a pair of electric motors powering each rear wheel.

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Hyundai said the 74 produced 671 horsepower and could travel up to 373 miles with a full battery and fuel cell. Rumors once suggested the company would build 100 examples, but it never happened.

If you’re upset at Hyundai, you can buy yourself a radio-controlled N Vision 74 toy car.

Here's More Hyundai News

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2027 Hyundai Tucson N Line Adds Sporty Looks Without More Power

2027 Hyundai Tucson XRT Breaks Cover Trying To Look Tough

Source: The Drive

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