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New Elantra N When? Hyundai Won't Move Away From Its 'Successful Formula'

Hyundai won't share any timing, but execs suggest it’d be silly to move away from its N hot compact.

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Brandon Turkus

By: Brandon Turkus

Nov 19, at 5:00pm ET

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The proverbial paint is still drying following the North American debut of the Hyundai Elantra, but attention is already starting to shift to the next thing. And at Hyundai, "next" usually comes with a capital "N."

Yes, we’re talking about the next-generation Elantra N. Hyundai is keenly aware of how successful its fire-breathing compact sedan has been since roaring onto the scene in 2021, and based on a conversation with John Simmons, Hyundai’s senior group manager for product planning, it won’t be long before a second generation arrives. He tells Motor1:

'We love [Elantra N] in product planning; it does great for us in terms of volume. It gets great press for us because it’s fun to drive and affordable. Can you see a company going away from a successful formula like that? I can’t.'

New Hyundai Elantra N Rendering By Motor1

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

Simmons quickly added that he can’t say anything official about the Elantra N’s future, but to borrow his rhetorical formula, does he really need to?

It’s likely far too early to guess what form the Elantra N will take. Its standard sibling is available with both internal combustion power (for affordability reasons, according to Simmons) and a super-thrifty hybrid option. And Hyundai, as a brand, is quickly embracing electrification.

But value is a core part of not just the Elantra formula, but the Elantra N formula. And in terms of electrified N models, the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N cover their bases well. Instead, we’d expect an Elantra N to carry on with combustion power alone. Rumors point to a new turbocharged 2.5-liter engine.

We’d also wager it will double down on the N74 Concept-inspired styling found on the standard model. Hyundai showed an artful shot of the new Elantra alongside the N74 during today’s LA Auto Show debut, and Simmons indicated his team are big fans of that retro-futuristic coupe. He said:

'You look at those box forms [on Elantra], and it’s very much inspired by [N74].'

New Hyundai Elantra N Rendering By Motor1

Photo by: Theophilus Chin | Motor1

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The Elantra N found success despite its polarizing design (the Motor1 team has been split by it since debut—your author loves it). It’s deeply exciting to imagine what the new Elantra’s N74 details will look like when paired with the bold N design treatment.

Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like we’ll have to imagine for very long.

The New Elantra

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