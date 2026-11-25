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Hyundai Unveils Its Boldest Tucson Yet, Featuring New XRT Pro Trim

Hybrid XRT PRO adds all-terrain tires, extra ground clearance, and X-Trek+ drive tech to reshape the 2027 Hyundai Tucson's off-road role.

Photo by: Hyundai

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 25, at 8:04am ET

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Hyundai first pulled the wraps off the redesigned Tucson in South Korea in August, then staged a world premiere in New York on October 1 against the Manhattan skyline. The headline news is not the sheet metal but a badge that has never existed before: Hybrid XRT Pro.

The fifth-generation 2027 Tucson grows in every dimension and finally pairs off-road styling with a hybrid powertrain. Hyundai says the gas version reaches US dealers in the first quarter of 2027, with the hybrid following early in the second quarter.

What Changes In Hyundai's Fifth-Generation Tucson

2027 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Photo by: Hyundai

The new Tucson measures 185 inches long and 75 inches wide, gains of 2.3 and 1.6 inches over the outgoing model, with height at 66.3 inches without roof rails. Hyundai calls the look "Art of Steel," built around pronounced fenders and crisp body lines.

Rear doors now open to 83 degrees, up from 73 degrees, which Hyundai says eases entry into a cabin with 41.9 inches of rear legroom and 40.8 inches of front headroom. The interior drops a traditional shifter for a steering column-mounted lever, freeing up console space.

Inside, the new Pleos Connect infotainment system runs on Android Automotive OS with a 12.9-inch or 17.0-inch touchscreen paired to a 9.9-inch digital gauge cluster. An available assistant called Gleo AI handles natural-language requests, and the system gets over-the-air updates after purchase.

Under the hood, the standard gas engine is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four making 184 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque through an eight-speed automatic. The hybrid pairs the same engine with an electric motor for a combined 233 horsepower and 280 pound-feet, run through a six-speed automatic tuned for the hybrid system.

Gallery: 2027 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid And XRT Pro

7

Source: Hyundai

Hybrid XRT Pro Brings New Off-Road Hardware

The Tucson XRT trim debuted earlier this year, but the XRT Pro marks Hyundai's first hybrid version of that off-road package. It pairs standard all-wheel drive with 18-inch all-terrain tires, front recovery hooks and a new X-Trek+ smart terrain system for low-traction driving.

Hyundai lists ground clearance of up to 8.3 inches for the XRT Pro and a towing capacity of 3,000 pounds for the lineup. The trim also gets XRT Pro-exclusive seat patterns, dark metallic trim and a Red Rock Orange Pearl paint option not offered elsewhere in the range.

Hybrid models across the lineup add a feature called Stay Mode, which runs climate control, audio and device charging with the engine off for up to 30 minutes, using the hybrid battery to power the cabin. Hyundai is also targeting up to 42 mpg for select hybrid trims, though that figure is a manufacturer target pending final EPA certification.

José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company said:

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'Millions of families around the world count on the Hyundai Tucson, and this is the best one we have ever built.'

Pricing for both the ICE and hybrid Tucson has not been announced, and Hyundai has not confirmed trim-level availability ahead of the vehicle's launch window next year.

More From Hyundai:

Hyundai Isn't Giving Up On Sedans

Hyundai's Supercar Dream Is (Probably) Dead

New Elantra N When? Hyundai Won't Move Away From Its 'Successful Formula'

2027 Hyundai Elantra Is Bigger, More Powerful, And Gets Up To 53 MPG

Source: Hyundai

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