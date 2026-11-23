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Hyundai Isn't Giving Up On Sedans

Hyundai says sedans still have a future as affordability concerns bring buyers back to smaller cars.

Photo by: Hyundai

Anthony Alaniz

By: Anthony Alaniz

Nov 23, at 10:30am ET

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Crossovers and SUVs still top most automakers' sales charts, but sedans haven’t disappeared. High gas prices and MSRPs have pushed consumers toward more efficient, affordable options like sedans, which is why Hyundai hasn't given up on the segment.

In an interview with The Drive at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai Motor North America’s senior vice president of product planning, Olabisi Boyle, said there will “always be a market” for sedans and that they are worth the investment for the automaker. She added:

'What we found is, in the last year, especially with the emphasis on affordability, there are other people who are just like, 'I’ll move to a sedan.''

Last week, the automaker unveiled the 2027 Elantra for the American market. It’s larger than the model it replaces, adopting Hyundai’s Art of Steel design language, and features the brand’s new Pleos Connect infotainment platform.

Threading The Needle

2027 Hyundai Elantra Interior

Photo by: Hyundai

The standard, gas-powered Elantra will go on sale first, arriving for the 2027 model year. It has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing an estimated 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. It uses Hyundai's Intelligent Variable Transmission and targets up to 35 miles per gallon combined.

The Elantra Hybrid will go on sale for 2028. It has the same 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid setup as before, but combined system output increases from 139 to 155 hp. Hyundai is targeting up to 53 mpg combined for the hybrid.

Pricing for both models remains a mystery, but they will be much cheaper than the average new car.

Hyundai’s Successful Sedans

2026 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

Photo by: Hyundai

Despite Hyundai’s support for sedans, the automaker sells just two combustion-powered models: the Elantra and the Sonata. Sales for both are up for the year, and the automaker offers hybrid versions of each.

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Sales for the outgoing Elantra are up 11 percent through October, with 140,614 sold. It’s Hyundai’s second best-selling model behind the Tucson, which is also getting an all-new generation.

Sonata sales are up 14.0 percent through the first 10 months of 2026, but it still sells far fewer units. So far, Hyundai has sold 57,384 Sonata sedans.

Here's More Hyundai News

Hyundai Sonata Dead In Australia, But America Still Wants Sedans

Hyundai's Supercar Dream Is (Probably) Dead

New Elantra N When? Hyundai Won't Move Away From Its 'Successful Formula'

Hyundai Says The Biggest Challenge For Hydrogen Cars Is Finding Customers

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