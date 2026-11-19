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2027 Hyundai Elantra Is Bigger, More Powerful, And Gets Up To 53 MPG

The new Elantra grows 3.4 inches and introduces a more powerful hybrid powertrain targeting up to 53 MPG combined.

Photo by: Hyundai

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 19, at 12:05pm ET

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The Hyundai Elantra is getting a major overhaul for 2027. That means a bigger size, more power, and a whole bunch of fresh tech. Hyundai debuted the eighth-generation Elantra at the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show, including the Elantra Hybrid, which will hit the market in 2028.

The new Elantra adopts Hyundai's Art of Steel design language, which brings sharper styling and more muscular proportions to the compact sedan. It's also larger than the outgoing model, with a longer wheelbase that Hyundai says creates more rear-seat space.

Both gasoline and hybrid versions will be available in the US. The standard 2027 Elantra goes on sale first, while the 2028 Elantra Hybrid will follow. Hyundai hasn't announced pricing or specific launch dates for either model.

2027 Hyundai Elantra

Photo by: Hyundai

The New Hyundai Elantra Gets A More Aggressive Design

The eighth-generation Elantra introduces Hyundai's Art of Steel design philosophy to the compact sedan segment. The new look emphasizes wider fenders, a longer hood, and more traditional three-box proportions, giving the car a wider, more athletic appearance.

It's also noticeably larger than the outgoing model. The new Elantra measures 188.8 inches long, 73.0 inches wide, and 56.1 inches tall. Its 108.3-inch wheelbase is 1.2 inches longer than before. Here are the specifics:

Length: 188.8 inches (+3.4 inches)

Width: 73.0 inches (+1.2 inches)

Height: 56.1 inches

Wheelbase: 108.3 inches (+1.2 inches)

Coefficient of drag: 0.26

That added size means more room for passengers in the rear. Hyundai says the new Elantra has best-in-class rear passenger space, with dimensions that approach those of some mid-size sedans.

Rear legroom measures 39.1 inches, while rear headroom comes in at 37.7 inches. Rear shoulder room is 56.5 inches. Slimmer front seat frames also help create additional space for passengers in the second row.

Other practical additions include rear air vents, standard USB-C charging ports, and an available 60/40 split-folding rear seatback. Hyundai says the cabin can accommodate adults and front- or rear-facing child seats.

Photo by: Hyundai

The Gas-Powered Elantra Makes 147 Horsepower

The standard 2027 Elantra uses a familiar 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, though Hyundai has made several updates to improve efficiency and refinement. The Atkinson-cycle Smartstream engine produces an estimated 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque.

Power goes to the front wheels through Hyundai's Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) with Shiftronic. The automaker has also revised the transmission with a wider ratio range and reduced internal friction. Here’s what the full specs look like:

Engine: 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder

Output: 147 hp

Torque: 132 lb-ft

Transmission: Intelligent Variable Transmission with Shiftronic

Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive

Targeted fuel economy: Up to 35 mpg combined

Hyundai is targeting up to 35 mpg combined for gasoline-powered models equipped with 16-inch wheels. EPA ratings will arrive closer to the car's US launch.

The Elantra Hybrid Gets More Power And Up To 53 MPG

The 2028 Elantra Hybrid gets a more substantial powertrain upgrade. It retains a 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid setup but increases combined system output from 139 to 155 horsepower.

The electric motor now produces 45 kilowatts, up from 32 kW in the previous model. Hyundai also enlarged the high-voltage battery from 1.32 to 1.49 kilowatt-hours.

Unlike many hybrids that use continuously variable transmissions, the Elantra Hybrid pairs its powertrain with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. It also gets a multi-link independent rear suspension, replacing the torsion-beam setup found in the gasoline model. Here’s what those specs look like:

Engine: 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid

Combined output: 155 hp

Electric motor output: 45 kW

Battery capacity: 1.49 kWh

Transmission: Six-speed dual-clutch

Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive

Targeted fuel economy: Up to 53 mpg combined

Photos by: Hyundai

Photos by: Hyundai

A New Infotainment System Brings AI To The Elantra

The redesigned cabin introduces Hyundai's Pleos Connect infotainment platform, which is based on Android Automotive OS. It centers around a standard 12.9-inch Full HD touchscreen and brings a more customizable, smartphone-like interface to the Elantra.

The system includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluelink connected services, SiriusXM, Wi-Fi capability, and over-the-air software updates.

Photo by: Hyundai

There's also a new Gleo AI voice assistant, which uses a large language model to understand natural-language commands. Hyundai says the system supports contextual conversations, multiple commands, and voice recognition for both drivers and passengers.

Importantly, Hyundai hasn't abandoned physical controls. Frequently used functions, including audio and climate settings, retain dedicated buttons and knobs. Higher trims also offer heated and ventilated front seats, a power driver's seat with memory, ambient interior lighting, and a power moonroof.

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When Does The New Hyundai Elantra Go On Sale?

Hyundai will offer the 2027 Elantra in three gasoline-powered trims: SE, SEL Sport, and Limited. The 2028 Elantra Hybrid will also have three configurations: SE Blue, SEL Sport Hybrid, and Limited Hybrid.

Pricing, final EPA fuel economy ratings, and US launch dates haven't been announced. Hyundai says those details will arrive closer to the vehicles' respective on-sale dates. But with more interior space, updated technology, and a hybrid promising up to 53 mpg, it all sounds promising.

Photo by: Hyundai

Photo by: Hyundai

Photo by: Hyundai

Photo by: Hyundai

Photo by: Hyundai

Photo by: Hyundai

Photo by: Hyundai

Photo by: Hyundai

Photo by: Hyundai

Photo by: Hyundai

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